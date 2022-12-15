LG'S LATEST THINQ® UPDATES FOR COOKING APPLIANCES GIVE HOME COOKS THE ULTIMATE UPGRADE JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Includes Best-in-Class Smart Technology for Slide-in Ranges, Double Wall Ovens and Over-the-Range Microwaves for Convenient, Multifunctional Cooking

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is taking holiday entertaining to the next level with smart kitchen appliances that make cooking for a crowd easy, intuitive and fun. With ThinQ® Recipe and ThinQ® Care, which work together to deliver a seamless cooking experience with shoppable, easy-to-follow recipes and contextual reports on product usage and maintenance, home cooks can achieve peace of mind this holiday season by simplifying their cooking routine.

Featuring the brand's core cooking technologies, LG's slide-in ranges, wall ovens and over-the-range microwaves offer seamless integration with the ThinQ Recipe feature that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes and over 10,000 shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experience.1 Powered by SideChef, LG ThinQ® Recipe delivers a more complete and convenient home cooking experience by centralizing all smart kitchen services and content from LG in one place. Easily accessible via the ThinQ® app, LG ThinQ® Recipe offers a seamless journey that allows anyone to search, plan, purchase and cook thousands of easy-to-follow recipes from talented creators.

"We pride ourselves on utilizing technology to make everyday tasks around the home seamless and convenient, and since the kitchen is the heart of the home, incorporating innovations like ThinQ® to enhance the cooking experience has always been a priority for us," said Alisa Baker, director, product management. "We're constantly evolving our features to build on the user experience, and with our latest ThinQ® offerings, home cooks will enjoy the benefits two-fold with LG cooking appliances."

LG InstaView® Gas Double Oven Slide-in Range with Air Fry

The all-in-one double oven gas range is a game changer for holiday meal prepping. With a total capacity of 6.9 cu. ft., this sleek slide-in range offers LG's largest gas oven capacity yet. Plus, with two ovens, users have all the space they need to easily cook for a crowd using different temperatures at the same time.

In addition to capacity, this range includes several multifunctional cooking modes including ProBake Convection™, which delivers even baking results on every rack, every time.2 Inspired by pro-style ranges, the range's powerful dual-speed fan evenly distributes super-heated air, minimizing hot and cold spots for mealtime perfection that never disappoints. For juicy, tender meats, poultry and fish, try out Air Sous Vide to lock in consistently delicious flavors. Clear up counterspace of unneeded gadgets with built-in Air Fry and serve crunchy favorites such as wings, fries and more with no preheating needed. Keep an eye on holiday entrées with LG InstaView™ with two quick knocks on the window to see inside the oven.

LG Wi-Fi Enabled Combination Double Wall Oven

Get even more cooking flexibility and convenience with this LG combination double wall oven - delivering the even cooking of convection with the speed of a microwave. Cook up to four times faster3 without preheating with the LG TurboCook™ speed oven using instant-on Infrared Heating™, which heats lightning fast and delivers oven-quality results, every time. Plus, it can also be use as a conventional microwave oven. In the lower oven, True Convection delivers continual, precise heat for even browning and crisping on every rack, plus steam cooking, which locks in moisture while still achieving a perfect golden brown. Now there is no need to worry about the post-holiday cooking cleanup as LG's EasyClean® helps keep the inside of the oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature – the fastest available.4 Simply spray the interior with water, press the EasyClean® button and let the oven do the work - without chemicals or high-heat, and finish it off by simply wiping the surfaces clean afterwards.

LG Over-the-Range Convection Microwave with Air Fry

Save counterspace with this stylish all-in-one microwave that lets you brown, bake, roast and air fry meals to crispy perfection—all while delivering a refined, modern aesthetic to the kitchen, thanks to its sleek and seamless design. Take the guesswork out of cooking with LG ThinQ's Scan-to-cook feature. Simply scan the barcode5 from select ready-made meals with the ThinQ® app to remotely set cooking time and power level. For an even smarter experience, users can sync their microwave with their LG range or cooktop to automatically turn on the microwave vent and light when the cooktop is in use, for a seamless cooking experience.

Get Connectivity & Peace of Mind with ThinQ Care

Prepping the home for the holidays can be a busy and distracting time, but with LG's ThinQ® Care, homeowners can rest easy knowing their appliances are running smoothly. Now within the LG ThinQ® app users can get notifications about usage, maintenance, plus early diagnosis, right on their smartphones. ThinQ® Care helps homeowners understand their appliance needs, avoid any potential problems, and help keep their LG appliances running their best

Each LG cooking innovation is packaged in a sleek, stainless steel design with a PrintProof™ fingerprint and smudge resistant finish. For more information about LG's full cooking lineup, visit lg.com/us.

1 LG ThinQ Recipe app is applicable for models featuring Scan to Cook. Services and features may vary depending on model or region. LG ThinQ Recipe will also be available on previous WiFi models.

2 Compared to LG's conventional ovens.

3 Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results may vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process.

4 Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

5 Participating products vary. Refer to ThinQ app for details.

