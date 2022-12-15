InventHelp Inventor Develops a Convenient On the Go Toothbrush (CHK-339)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is very inconvenient to have to carry multiple oral care products when I'm out or have to travel to make sure I have fresh breath and clean teeth," said an inventor from Chicago, Il., "so I invented THE EASY BRUSH. With this you won't have to worry about packing individual oral care products while on the go."

This patent-pending invention eliminates the need to carry oral care products separately making it easier to brush teeth while away from home. This may increase oral care habits which could reduce the incidence of halitosis, cavities, and gingivitis and allows children to practice oral hygiene without assistance. This convenient, practical and easy to use device would provide peace of mind that individuals have fresh breath and clean teeth. It is compact in size, portable and disposable.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

