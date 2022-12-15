Governor DeWine Announces New Powder Formula Manufacturing Facility in Bowling Green

$536 million facility expected to generate 450 permanent new jobs in northwest Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.

Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region.

"Abbott's history in formula production goes all the way back to Columbus in the early 1900s, and we're glad Abbott is advancing its future here in Ohio as they bring a cutting-edge facility to Bowling Green that will support job growth and improve the supply chain for critical formula products nationwide," said Governor DeWine. "The addition of this new facility will help to ensure that life-sustaining formulas are available and accessible when needed."

Abbott is a multinational healthcare company whose technologies and products span diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines. This project will expand the U.S. supply of essential formulas, some of which serve as the sole source of nutrition for people with extreme allergies to most food products and other dietary and metabolic conditions.

"Abbott's decision to expand its footprint in Ohio reinforces this state's ongoing development of products that can boost and sustain the health and safety of Americans," said Lt. Governor Husted. "Abbott had many other states courting them for this investment, and it's rewarding to see them choose Ohio as the best place to do business."

In designing and building the plant, Abbott intends to engage with experts across food safety, quality, and good manufacturing practices.

"We're building this plant for additional capacity to produce these important specialty and metabolic formulas that families rely on," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott. "Abbott has long been part of Ohio, and we're proud to become part of the local community in Bowling Green."

In addition to the DeWine-Husted Administration and JobsOhio, several other entities collaborated to bring the Abbott manufacturing facility to Bowling Green, including the Ohio Department of Development, Northwest Ohio's Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), Bowling Green Economic Development, and other state, local, and county partners.

"We and our partners at RGP welcome Abbott's confidence in Northwest Ohio to build out the national supply of metabolic powder formulas, a critical component in the future of our healthcare and food systems," said J.P. Nauseef. "Abbott's investment will create 450 new jobs while utilizing the latest technology and standards to advance efficient and safe production of this essential product with talent from Ohio."

"Bowling Green is the perfect place for this critical manufacturing facility to raise the capacity of formula production in the United States," said Bowling Green Economic Development Executive Director Kati Thompson. "Abbott's investment in Northwest Ohio proves our region's readiness to supply the healthcare industry with the skilled workforce, resources, and business environment that will allow this life-saving facility to thrive."

The project is contingent on the approval of state and local incentives. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, details of which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. The groundbreaking is expected to take place in 2023. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

