Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance Solutions

Bank to Extend the Advice and Value it Provide to Clients through a Comprehensive Risk Management Approach

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has partnered with Newtek Insurance to offer a full range of insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. In association with Newtek Insurance, Freedom Bank clients will enjoy access to commercial and personal insurance including property, general liability and workers compensation, home, renters, disability, individual life, as well as group health and employee benefits options.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Bank of Virginia) (PRNewswire)

Newtek Insurance Agency is a portfolio company of Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ:NEWT) and offers end-to-end insurance programs from numerous insurance carriers maintaining an A. M. Best rating of A- or better. They maintain relationships with a network of insurance wholesale and general agents giving Newtek access to most insurance companies. Newtek focuses on highly rated and trusted carriers to ensure clients are receiving the most competitive rates and best coverage available.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Newtek as we continue to grow the bank's capabilities and client offerings. We are excited to work with a company that shares our passion for delivering innovative solutions and exceptional client service. We look for value added ideas and curate best in class solutions that we either own or outsource. Given the current environment of increasing operating costs and elevated climate and cyber risks, we believe it is a great time for businesses to re-evaluate their insurance coverages. We look forward to a successful partnership and the ability to serve our clients' financial needs more comprehensively," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO, Freedom Bank.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business ("SMB") market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek's and its portfolio companies' products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

