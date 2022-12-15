DR. YAEL HALAAS IS THE FIRST PHYSICIAN TO WELCOME EMFACE™ INTO HER PRACTICE

The New York Practice Proudly Introduces The Groundbreaking Facial Device To The US Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Yael Halaas, is proudly the first physician in the world to introduce BTL Aesthetics' latest device, EMFACE™, a revolutionary, non-invasive toning treatment that harnesses a new method to toning and tightening facial features, into her practice.

Top Female Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Halaas, served as the leading Key Opinion Leader for the development of EMFACE™, and has been working on the development and research of EMFACE™ for the past six years, including completing the original wrinkle reduction study and the second ultrasound muscle study. She has the longest clinical experience with the device and is thrilled to now be providing EMFACE™ treatments to her patients in New York City.

EMFACE™ is suitable for all skin tones and types, and is considered a great alternative to facial injectables and other treatments, as it achieves similarly effective results. This non-invasive technology specifically targets facial skin and the underlying muscles to sculpt features and decrease fine lines throughout the face, utilizing a patented combination of muscle contraction and skin tissue heating. This device harnesses the same engineering genius that put award-winning body sculpting technologies, EMSCULPT and EMSCULPT NEO, on the map. Dr. Halaas was also one of the original investigators for EMSCULPT and EMSULPT NEO, which led her to become the first clinical researcher in the world for the EMFACE™.

"EMFACE™ will do for the face what EMSCULPT did for the body," shares Dr. Halaas. "The technology is fantastic to fight pre-aging, maintain surgical results, restore volume and help patients scared of fillers or needles. When you strengthen the correct muscles, you can see a lifting effect of the entire system, the overlying skin, and the neck. This is why we see tightening of the brow, lifting of the cheeks, improvement of the jawline and of the submentum/neck. It's really a cosmetic physical therapy to fight the aging process."

This revolutionary treatment provides many benefits that contribute to overall facial rejuvenation. Patients who have experienced EMFACE™ enjoyed 37% fewer wrinkles, 30% more muscle tone, 23% more lift and a 26% increase in collagen production, on average. An impressive 92.8% of patients reported improved volume in hollow facial areas.

"EMFACE™ presents a paradigm shift in facial treatments. It is a predictable, hands-free, safe, reliable therapy that is comfortable with no downtime. I have spent the past year working on studies that show how efficacious and significant the benefits of this technology are and I'm extremely excited to be the first in the world to share it with patients," says Dr. Halaas.

YAEL HALAAS , MD, FACS

As the best female facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist on the East Coast, Dr. Yael Halaas is double board-certified in the most selective field by the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. She is a Key Opinion Leader and international speaker for major aesthetic brands, as well as a clinical investigator for new treatments. Along with her own advanced medical education and continued pursuit of specialized training, Dr. Halaas often speaks at local and international conferences, broadening the field of aesthetics. She has trained thousands of physicians in her surgical and non-surgical techniques such as lasers, injectables, rhinoplasty, and hair restoration. Educational pursuits allow her to provide a wealth of information and experience to her first love: patient care. @drhalaas

