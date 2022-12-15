AllEasy Selects AU10TIX's IDV Technology to Securely and Rapidly Verify Banker's Identity

AU10TIX's Identity Verification (IDV) solutions will enable unbanked communities in the Philippines to easily access financial services by using AllEasy's eWallet platform.

MANILA, Philippines and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a leading global provider of identity verification (IDV) technology, and AllEasy, Inc. a forerunner in the rapid-growth Filipino e-wallet marketplace, announced a strategic alliance to power safe, fast, and affordable digital transactions to AllEasy's customers.

AU10TIX - Secure Customer Onboarding (PRNewsfoto/AU10TIX) (PRNewswire)

The introduction of the two companies was facilitated by the Israeli Economic and Commercial Mission to the Philippines, as part of its goals to promote business collaborations between Israeli and Filipino companies and to introduce cutting-edge innovations and technologies from Israel to the Philippines.

AllEasy selected AU10TIX to replace their incumbent IDV solution after conducting an extensive vendor selection process among competitors in the industry. Manette Domingo, General Manager of AllEasy, said "AU10TIX was the obvious choice for us to partner with thanks to their demonstration of unmatched speed and fully automated ability to detect complex fraud attempts that were unexpected by other verification providers. We are excited for them to take our verification capabilities to the next level."

H.E. Ilan Fluss, Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, sees the partnership as a successful match made by the Israeli initiative. "It is truly my pleasure to witness the new partnership between AllEasy and AU10TIX. I see this event as another step in implementing our vision of creating bridges of innovation and technology between Israel and the Philippines and will contribute to serving the unserved while utilizing the most modern technologies."

"AU10TIX is proud to expand our presence in SEA through our partnership with AllEasy," said Guy Mordoch, Chief Operating Officer at AU10TIX. "Integrating AU10TIX's advanced IDV solution with AllEasy's all-in-one mobile payment service supports AllEasy's growth and provides a fast, fully automated KYC/onboarding process with unlimited scalability that protects businesses and consumers from fraud."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

About AllEasy

AllEasy, Inc. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) solutions provider that aims to uplift the lives of all Filipinos by providing an easier way to make payments. Through the AllEasy e-wallet app, Filipinos are able to experience seamless digital payment transactions.

