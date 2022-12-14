Virgin Pulse and Medsphere Enter into a Collaborative Agreement to Support Health Systems' Growth

Healthcare technology leaders establish long-term PRM/CRM referral partnership

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and SANDY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, today announced that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions and services.

Virgin Pulse

The two companies have established a long-term referral partnership that makes Medsphere's Marketware physician relationship management (PRM) platform the preferred solution for Virgin Pulse clients; Virgin Pulse is now the preferred customer relationship management (CRM), patient acquisition and retention, and data/analytics solution provider for Marketware clients.

"Our Homebase for Health platform and strategy is focused on providing the market with a comprehensive digital health activation and engagement solution that unifies health, wellbeing, and navigation for clients and consumers. As we looked across our solution set, we recognized that our PRM offering was sitting slightly adjacent to that core strategy," said Jeff Yoshimura, chief product officer for Virgin Pulse. "To ensure that our health system clients are getting the latest advancements in provider relations, we are helping transition them to Marketware's PRM. We look forward to introducing Marketware clients to our growing offerings for patient acquisition and retention as well."

Virgin Pulse will continue to offer and invest in VP Activate, which delivers data-driven, multi-channel outreach capabilities – including CRM/patient acquisition and retention – that drive people to take critical health actions. VP Activate leverages real-time data and engagement experts to accurately identify and reach up to 95% of targets with integrated digital and offline channels that maximize campaign results.

The Marketware division of Medsphere is transitioning Virgin Pulse clients who are currently using the Physicianology PRM solution to its best-in-class PRM platform moving forward. Virgin Pulse is discontinuing Physicianology as of December 31, 2022.

"Hospitals and health systems today face challenges when it comes to managing both their physician network and patient populations, creating a prime opportunity for technologies from Marketware and Virgin Pulse to make a big difference," said Josh Cameron, executive vice president, Marketware Division of Medsphere. "We look forward to working with Virgin Pulse to support health systems by maximizing our core competencies to help them reach their goals. We also welcome Virgin Pulse PRM clients to Marketware and are committed to providing them with a high-quality experience."

About Marketware

Marketware's Physician Relationship Management (PRM) platform makes it easier than ever to plan, track and measure the effectiveness of liaison activity across key growth initiatives. With Marketware, healthcare organizations are better armed to prevent physician turnover and loss of revenue by keeping close track of organized timelines and task assignments. Recruiters and C-level decision makers can review the responsiveness of physician recruits and close the loop on any obstacles to access or service issues. The easy-to-use Marketware PRM platform also integrates claims data for a greater understanding of patient mix, payer mix, claims volume and shared patient connections at the provider level, which provides a clear understanding of return on visit for individual physicians.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

