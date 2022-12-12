MEZCAL EL SILENCIO PRESENTS SILENCIO UMBRA WITH MUSIC CURATION BY CERCLE

A One-Night-Only Surrealist Convergence of Music, Performance Art and Culinary Wonders

OAXACA, Mexico, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Silencio UMBRA Lineup (PRNewswire)

umbra (n.): the darkest part of the shadow, especially the area of the earth or moon experiencing the total phase of an eclipse

Mezcal El Silencio , the award-winning Mezcal brand hand-crafted in Oaxaca, Mexico, today announces Silencio UMBRA, a journey through the shadows and into the soul and spirit of the beloved brand. Starting at sundown on February 18, 2023 on the mystical grounds of the 16-acre Casa Silencio distillery and luxury retreat in Oaxaca, Silencio UMBRA will be equal parts magic and madness, a dream-like experience that lives on long after the darkness turns to light.

"Silencio UMBRA will bring to life a moment in time where everything we are, everything we create and everything we represent is distilled down to one single night," says Mezcal El Silencio CEO/Co-Founder Fausto Zapata, "This unforgettable experience will materialize all the elements that define us to transport guests directly into the world of El Silencio. We are thrilled to be working alongside the creative visionaries behind Cercle, Ritual Ibiza and many more as we step into the shadows deep in Oaxaca's Valley of Silence."

The Experience

From immersive theatrics by Ritual Ibiza, to phantasmic light shows and installations, the grounds of Silencio UMBRA will be filled with mind-bending art that makes each guest a part of the performance.

The sounds of Silencio UMBRA will feature an incredible lineup of world-renowned DJs curated exclusively by French media company Cercle Music Founder & CEO Derek Barbolla, and Artistic Director Philippe Tuchmann. The line-up of performers for UMBRA 2023 includes: Bonobo, Carlita, Flor Capistran, Lee Burridge, LP Giobbi, Iñigo Vontier, The Martinez Brothers, Phil & Derek, Ry X, Shimza and Sofiane Pamart.

Beginning with the culinary vision of Casa Silencio's Chef Daniel Robles, the flavors of Silencio UMBRA will feature cuisine provided by some of the region's most celebrated chefs including the likes of Origen's Rodolfo Castellanos and Casa Oaxaca's Alejandro Ruiz. Additionally, Silencio UMBRA will mark the debut of El Silencio's newest expression of the same name, an ultra rare variation made with a proprietary recipe that renders the liquid black, crafted at the sustainable palenque at Casa Silencio.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.silencioumbra.com/ and include access to the event, ground transportation to/from Oaxaca and all food and beverage. Tickets start at $399.

About Mezcal El Silencio

El Silencio Mezcal revived the ancient art of mezcal, pioneering a unique approach and delivering the hand-crafted spirit to a new generation of creative drinkers and cultural innovators. Founded by Fausto Zapata and Vicente Cisneros in 2013, El Silencio's award-winning expressions are created in Oaxaca, Mexico using a traditional process carried on by generations of mezcaleros. For more information please visit, www.silencio.com .

About Casa Silencio

Nestled in the "Valle del Silencio" (or Valley of Silence), Casa Silencio is an award-winning, eco-minded distillery and luxury retreat founded by Mezcal El Silencio that honors the ancient production of Mezcal, a singular agave spirit born in the mountainous, Mexican state of Oaxaca. A modern temple to an ancient tradition, Casa Silencio features 6 breathtaking guest suites that offer subtle nods to the Silencio spirit. Since its 2021 debut it has already been the recipient of several honors including being named to the Conde Nast Traveler 2022 Hot List, Travel & Leisure's 2022 It List and National Geographic UK's Best Hotel Awards 2022.

About Cercle

Cercle Music is a French media company dedicated to promoting artists and venues through exceptional production to raise awareness around art, cultural heritage, and great sceneries. From a hot air balloon above Cappadocia, Turkey and the Great Pyramids of Egypt in Giza to Glacier 3000 in Switzerland and Mont Saint-Michel in Manche, France, Cercle productions have amassed millions of views online.

About Ritual Ibiza

Ritual Ibiza is a family of enthusiasts with a common vision to create together as a community, bringing intention to their art in a way that is always reminiscent of our collective human experience. Holding together the magic of Ritual are five human pillars. Each one bringing all of themselves to the table with deep individual knowledge of performance and theatrical education, cultural gatherings, and global corporate events.

Press Contact:

SEQUEL

silencio@sequel-inc.com

Silencio UMBRA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mezcal El Silencio