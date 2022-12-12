GEEKOM Mini IT11 will be available: The best Christmas Gift

GEEKOM Mini IT11 will be available: The best Christmas Gift

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas fast approaching, a guide to holiday gift-giving is here. Shop the latest gift to get the greatest reaction. The Mini IT11 Mini PC is the newest member of the GEEKOM Mini series. Premium product. Premium gift. Prepare to buy the premium GEEKOM Mini IT11, which will be available on December 12, 2022.

GEEKOM Mini IT11: The best Christmas Gift. (PRNewswire)

Features of this Mini PC

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/Core™ i5 processor

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics

Windows 11 Pro ready

Dual-channel DDR4 memory up to 64GB, PCIe SSD storage up to 2TB

Support for up to 2TB SATA HDD storage

Support for multiple 8K UHD displays

Comprehensive I/O ports, including two USB4 ports

Intel® Bluetooth® 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 technology

The multifunctional Mini IT11 has so many useful features.

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 is ready to run Windows 11 Pro OS, delivering improved productivity and a personalized, intuitive user experience.

With a revolutionary microarchitecture with 4 Cores, 8 Threads, up to 12M Cache, and 5.00 GHz, the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor delivers incredible power and responsiveness. Applications such as document creation, web surfing, rendering, video and image editing can take advantage of its high efficiency and superfast response speed. In combination with fast memory and massive storage, the GEEKOM Mini IT11 is powerful enough to handle even users' most demanding tasks and entertainment needs.

Users can enjoy the immersive, discrete-level integrated graphics of the Intel® Iris® Xe with the GEEKOM Mini IT11. With family, enjoy 8K web browsing, movie playback, and play AAA games in clear, vivid visuals. With excellent clarity and nearly no lag, users can multitask across many office apps.

Thanks to its comprehensive I/O ports (two USB4 ports that support eGPU, transmission, display, charging, etc; three USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one Mini DisplayPort, etc.), the GEEKOM Mini IT11 ensures enough connectivity for multiple 8K displays, keyboard and mouse, projector, speaker, HDTV, and other peripherals. Furthermore, Intel® Bluetooth® 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 technology allows users to experience a dramatically improved connected experience at home, at business, or on the go, with faster speed and enhanced security.

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 features a premium metal inner frame and a sleek, solid case that measures 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm and weighs 565 g. It also has a minimalist motherboard design, making it easy to access the internals and expand the storage capacity in a few steps. A VESA mount is included for quick and easy installation almost anywhere while maintaining a tidy, clutter-free environment that blends well into any room in the home or modern office.

The all-powerful GEEKOM Mini IT11 Mini PC is designed for home entertainment, office work, gaming, streaming, education, business, etc. Don't miss out on this perfect gift and let users' loved ones immediately enjoy the exceptional performance for office apps and home media equipment, increasing workplace productivity and providing superior entertainment.

Shop the latest GEEKOM Mini IT11 for just $519-$769.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM was founded in 2003. Over 18 painstaking years, GEEKOM put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sales of quality computer products. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular Mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more efficiently and easily.

For more information, please contact GEEKOM at:

Web: www.geekompc.com

Email: pr@geekom.tw

Instagram: geekomp

Facebook: GEEKOM

TikTok: geekompc

YouTube: GEEKOM PC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEEKOM