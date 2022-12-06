TIFIN Announces the Asset Management Industry's First SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution

TIFIN AMP is a proprietary and integrated ecosystem of AI-powered capabilities to support the marketing, data and sales needs of asset management firms

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP , that addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry. This new platform combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.

The asset management industry is facing multiple challenges with the rapid proliferation of investment products, fee pressures and increasingly fragmented sales channels. As firms grapple with these challenges compounded with constrained sales capacity and limited integration between marketing, data, and sales efforts, TIFIN is introducing an interconnected AI-powered SaaS platform that integrates data from marketing and awareness activities, CRM information, and other data feeds, to generate actionable signals to fuel lead generation, qualification, nurturing and optimization in a firm's sales efforts.

"Historically, distribution intelligence has been largely limited to data analytics and summary of purchased data feeds." said Dr. Vinay Nair , Founder & CEO of TIFIN. " TIFIN AMP uses proprietary AI algorithms to combine behavioral data with traditional datasets to generate distribution signals. This, when combined with automated nurturing and real-time feedback loops, helps asset managers adapt to a modern approach adopted by successful e-commerce platforms."

This ecosystem provides multiple configurable packages to address specific distribution needs. Capabilities include: fund promotion to key investor audiences, augmented content creation, white-label ready practice management capabilities, outsourced data science services to build custom intelligence algos and more. All of these solutions are connected into the TIFIN platform to enrich the signals and match them to specific distribution outcomes. TIFIN has already migrated 40+ of the industry's top asset management firms onto the platform.

"Today more than ever, there is a greater focus and need for modernizing the distribution processes for asset managers. Through the use of intelligent technology, we need to empower better sales enablement, tracking, and attribution modeling to ensure we are driving value from our efforts." said Frederick Shaw , Chief Risk Officer and Global Head of Operations at Hamilton Lane. "The launch of TIFIN's Asset Manager Platform is uniquely positioned to remove multiple obstacles asset managers face today to optimize these efforts"

"The TIFIN Asset Management Platform is a game-changer for the asset management industry," said Jack Swift , President and CRO of TIFIN. "By consolidating intelligence from marketing, practice management, and CRM data, we are able to provide asset management firms real-time precision in the impact of their distribution efforts and help them uncover new insights and opportunities."

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair , a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , an intelligent search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Magnifi Communities , a digital platform of specialized investors; all powered through a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

