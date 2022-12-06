Loop Introduces First National Cloth Diaper Service

Loop's new cloth diaper service offers doorstep delivery, pick-up, and professional cleaning from anywhere in the continental U.S.

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global reuse platform Loop, a reusable packaging program from TerraCycle, announced the Loop Diaper Service, the first nationally available cloth diaper service in the United States. The Loop Diaper Service is convenient and affordable, offering doorstep delivery of premium cloth diapers, pick-up of dirties from anywhere in the continental United States and professional cleaning.

Parents who join the service simply select the flexible diaper bundle that meets their needs, pay a fully refundable deposit, along with an affordable service fee, and they'll receive delivery right to their doorstep. Every order includes premium reusable Charlie Banana diapers, high-quality cloth inserts and a state-of-the-art anti-odor diaper bin. When ready to return the dirties, parents can schedule a pick-up from anywhere in the continental United States, enabling ultimate flexibility for families on the go. Diapers are then treated with advanced cleaning methods, ensuring the most stringent safety and quality standards.

"As Loop expands our reusable product portfolio, we were inspired to reimagine a better cloth diaper service for parents who want to save money, skip the hassle of cleaning and make a better choice for the planet," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle. "Loop Diaper Service enables any parent to access premium reusable cloth diapers by paying a fully refundable deposit to borrow diapers instead of paying expensive out-of-pocket costs. Our flexible pricing means that parents can save money versus using disposables, avoid the inconvenience of cleaning diapers at home, and build a greener world for baby's future."

Loop Diaper Service exclusively features Charlie Banana premium reusable cloth diapers, made with safe and super-soft materials that are rigorously tested for harmful substances, and certified under STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. Charlie Banana diapers are made with a comfy fleece lining that is gentle on babies' delicate skin and come with reusable inserts made from highly absorbent terry fabric. Charlie Banana diapers grow with your baby – they are adjustable at the waist and thighs, to create a perfect fit to help prevent leaks.

For more information on the Loop Diaper Service or to sign-up, visit https://loopdiapers.com/.

* Loop Diaper Service is available within the contiguous United States.

About Loop

Loop is a global reuse platform enabled by a multi-stakeholder coalition of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers that aims to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Loop partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain which enables consumers to responsibly shop for a wide variety of commonly used products. Loop is available in France, Japan, the U.S. and UK. For more information on Loop, please visit www.exploreloop.com.

