Bristow Names Elizabeth Matthews as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Head of Government Affairs, and Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) announced today that Elizabeth Matthews has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Head of Government Affairs, and Corporate Secretary, effective December 21, 2022. In this role, she is responsible for legal, compliance, government affairs, and contract review and management.

Matthews has over 25 years of legal experience providing counsel across several different industries. Her broad legal expertise includes commercial, corporate, M&A, litigation, intellectual property, and compliance. Notably, she's spent the past 21 years working in the energy sector, developing extensive knowledge in all facets of the industry and energy law.

"Succeeding in the complex, global environment in which we operate requires deep legal expertise and strong judgment, and we are fortunate to have a leader of Elizabeth's quality join the Company," said Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw. "Her strong capabilities, legal prowess, and extensive experience across the global energy sector enable her to contribute broadly as we navigate both traditional and emerging opportunities."

Matthews most recently served as the Deputy Managing Director, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at TotalEnergies in the U.S., a diversified global energy company headquartered in Paris, France. During her tenure at TotalEnergies, which began in 2013, she managed all legal support within the U.S. and served as Deputy Managing Director for TotalEnergies' U.S. businesses, which included providing strategic direction, driving corporate growth and innovation, and supporting a company transformation to renewable energies.

"I've been in the energy industry for much of my professional life, so I'm excited for this new opportunity at Bristow and lending my experience to make an impact in an adjacent industry with a tremendous future," said Elizabeth Matthews, Bristow's new Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Head of Government Affairs, and Corporate Secretary. "Bristow provides diverse and vital services in numerous locales, and I'm looking forward to working with a great leadership team and employees to help grow the business in this dynamic industry."

Prior to TotalEnergies, Matthews spent 11 years in various senior legal positions at Chevron Corporation in Houston, Texas, as well as six years in private practice. Her experience in the energy industry includes renewables (solar, wind and batteries), exploration and production, gas and power, trading, refining and chemicals, and marketing and shipping. Additionally, she served as President and Board Member of the Women's Energy Network, and she's received multiple awards including Houston Business Journal's "Best Corporate Counsel Award" and Texas General Counsel Forum's "Magna Stella Award for Best Corporate Counsel."

Matthews graduated cum laude from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and History and received her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector aviation services such as SAR and other services on behalf of government entities. Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K., and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

