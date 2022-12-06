Antero Midstream Announces Appointment of Nancy Chisholm to the Board of Directors

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced that Nancy E. Chisholm has been appointed to its board of directors (the "Board") as a Class III director, effective as of December 5, 2022. Ms. Chisholm is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Chisholm's appointment increases the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Nancy Chisholm is a global business leader with over 25 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies and extensive experience in operational leadership and human resources. Nancy spent 20 years with Tyco International, most recently as President of Tyco Retail Solutions. Nancy led this business enterprise across sales, marketing, product development, manufacturing and operations supporting North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Prior to this, Nancy served as Vice President of Human Resources for Tyco's ADT Security Solutions' global business unit. She executed several enterprise-wide initiatives focused on cultural transformation and alignment of rewards to drive best practices in employee engagement, talent management, succession planning, and executive compensation.

Ms. Chisholm currently serves as a Board Director for History Colorado. She also serves on the Global Leadership Council for Colorado State University. She previously served on the Board of Trustees and as Interim President for Western Colorado University, where she is currently Chair for their capital campaign focused on strengthening academic excellence and competitiveness. Nancy earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Western Colorado University and completed Duke University's Fuqua School of Management's Executive Leadership Program.

Paul M. Rady, Chairman and CEO of Antero Midstream commented, "We are excited to welcome Nancy to the Board of Antero Midstream. Nancy brings tremendous experience from large businesses and organizations, both domestically and internationally. Nancy's expertise and independent directorship will provide significant value as we execute on our organic investment strategy, and continue to deliver shareholder value."

Ms. Chisholm stated, "I'm incredibly honored to join the Board of Antero Midstream. I look forward to working closely with management and the Board to enhance Antero Midstream's position as the leading midstream infrastructure company in Appalachia and execute our long-term value creation strategy."

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

