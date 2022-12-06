The 10 Hour Ocean Spray Wiggling Jiggling Cranberry Yule Log You Never Asked For Has Arrived for the Holiday Season

Cranberry Sauce is Here To Wiggle All Holiday Season, Now On Your Computer, TV or Dinner Table

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, today announced the latest launch extension of their Power Your Holidays ™ campaign: a ten-hour cranberry yule log video, amplified with paid media support served to consumers as unprecedentedly long pre-roll content. This mesmerizing yule log video features the sights and sounds of a relaxing fireplace along with three Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce logs wiggling in front of the hearth. Every year searches for holiday fireplace videos peak around Thanksgiving and into the holiday season. There are endless options to choose from, but there are none quite like Ocean Spray's. Consumers can either stream directly from the Ocean Spray YouTube Channel or will find it as a holiday surprise via paid pre-roll content.

The wiggling began for Ocean Spray in October with the launch of the Power Your Holidays ™campaign, centered around a TV spot directed by Jeff Low featuring a family compelled by the cranberry jelly to wiggle to a propulsive dance track, " Jelly Is Here " created for the spot by Mack Goudy Jr. of the legendary electronic dance group: The Detroit Grand Pubahs. The song is the crux of the campaign's social extension: #JiggleWithUs, a TikTok duet with the jiggling Ocean Spray cranberry sauce set to this beat. Social superstar Jojo Siwa is one of many who have already taken part in the wiggling. Those who tag their duets will have the chance to be gifted a limited-edition cranberry-inspired Ocean Spray ugly sweater.

"Some may think Thanksgiving is cranberry sauce's big moment, but we're here to say that cranberry jelly is a classic staple that belongs at the table in all the holidays. We're excited to extend our campaign with a jiggly fireplace scene that adds to the fun." said Dan Hamilton, Head of Marketing CoE at Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. "It's also just a great feeling to jiggle, and we can all use as many good cranberry feelings as possible in the last month of the year."

The holiday fireplace created by brand agency Orchard can be accessed and downloaded on YouTube here . For all contest rules for the #JiggleWithUs sweater giveaway, you can visit https://www.oceanspray.com/en/JiggleWithUs-Terms-and-Conditions .

To learn more about how Ocean Spray transforms the holidays, the Power Your Holidays™ campaign, and to view the new creative spots airing across television and online, visit allthatpower.oceanspray.com or www.wigglewigglejigglejiggle.com.

