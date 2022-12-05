CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Enviva Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Enviva Inc. ("Enviva") (NYSE: EVA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Enviva, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Enviva includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that defendants had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 3, 2023

Aggrieved Enviva investors only have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

