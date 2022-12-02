Jacobio's Preclinical Results of KRAS G12C Inhibitor in Combination with SHP2 Inhibitor Will be Presented at the ESMO Asia Congress 2022

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) will present the results of KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 as a single agent or in combination with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in preclinical cancer models in a poster session during the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology ASIA (ESMO ASIA) Congress from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022.

The results of preclinical study showed that JAB-21822 in combination with JAB-3312 could synergistically inhibit tumor growth in multiple KRAS G12C inhibitor-resistant models, suggesting that the combination of JAB-21822 and JAB-3312 may overcome adaptive resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitor in cancer patients. Jacobio is currently conducting a clinical trial of JAB-21822 in combination with JAB-3312 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05288205).

About the Abstract:

Track: Developmental therapeutics

Title: Investigation of KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 as a single agent and in combination with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in preclinical cancer models

Format: Poster presentation

Abstract Number: 30P

Time: December 3, 2022

Please visit the official website of ESMO ASIA for more information: https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-asia-congress-2022

About JAB-21822

JAB-21822 is an oral, small molecule KRAS G12C inhibitor independently developed by the Company. The Company has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients harbouring KRAS G12C mutation with advanced solid tumors, including pivotal clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer in China; monotherapy for STK11 co-mutated non-small cell lung cancer in the front-line setting; combination therapy with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312, anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and cetuximab.

About JAB-3312

JAB-3312 is a high-selective SHP2 allosteric inhibitor. Jacobio is currently conducting clinical trials of JAB-3312 in China and the United States, and JAB-3312 has been granted orphan drug designation for esophageal cancer (including esophageal squamous cell carcinoma) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Jacobio has signed a global, strategic collaboration agreement to develop and commercialise SHP2 inhibitors with AbbVie on June 1, 2020.

About Jacobio Pharma

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

Please visit us at www.jacobiopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

