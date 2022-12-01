Synthetic Grass Elevates Beautiful Scottsdale Pool Deck

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale's desert climate makes natural grass backyards virtually impossible to maintain, but nothing beats a vibrant pop of greenery. To solve for this, one Scottsdale, AZ homeowner opted for Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial grass to enhance the appearance of their backyard pool without all of the endless maintenance. Torf Paradise, utilizing SGW turf ribbons, made the homeowner's dream a reality and transformed this home's patio into a luxury oasis.

Synthetic turf installation by Torf Paradise in Scottsdale, Arizona (PRNewswire)

Torf Paradise recently installed 1,400 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Spring Pro in a home in Scottsdale, AZ. TigerTurf Everglade Spring Pro artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The innovative Omega fiber shape provides enhanced durability and a soft touch while creating an ultra-realistic appearance. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Torf Paradise's clients were seeking a chic and functional landscape design that would accent their beautiful in-ground pool. To create an eye-catching design, Torf Paradise utilized turf ribbons and contrasted them with hardscape pavers around the entire pool deck area. By using SGW turf, Torf Paradise enhanced the area's functionality, making it both durable and safe for pool activities. SGW artificial turf is also a waterwise solution that will remain evergreen despite Scottsdale's dry climate. With minimal maintenance and no watering required, SGW artificial grass was the ideal solution for this family's stunning new outdoor pool deck.

Torf Paradise is a full-service artificial grass installer serving the Greater Scottsdale area. Founded in 2017, they take great pride in the quality of their work and strive for perfection in every installation. Although they specialize in artificial grass installation, they also offer hardscaping, custom grills, fire pits, pergolas, and more. If you can dream it, they can do it, and they stand behind their work with every project they complete.

Torf Paradise is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for November 2022.

Torf Paradise:

Torf Paradise specializes in artificial grass installations for Greater Scottsdale, AZ homes and businesses. The company was formed in 2017, and it takes pride in providing nothing less than perfect artificial grass installations and landscape work. You can learn more about Torf Paradise by visiting their website at www.TorfParadise.com , their Instagram ( @torf_paradise ), or Facebook ( Torf Paradise ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

