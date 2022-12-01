Recovery Education And Applied Learning (REAL) Launches An Evidenced-Based Online Education Platform For Parents Of Young Adults Struggling With Substance Use Disorders

REAL (RECOVERYEDUCATION.COM) membership provides a comprehensive, evidence-based course on how to most effectively deal with substance use, daily access to top experts in the recovery industry, a therapist-moderated community and fully vetted library to help educate and guide parents on the appropriate next steps for their child's well-being.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be difficult for parents to find guidance and comprehensive information, all in one easy-to-use website, as they navigate their child's substance use disorder. Introducing RECOVERYEDUCATION.COM ("REAL"), a new type of learning platform combining video learning and interviews, workbooks, live daily workshops with top physicians, a therapist-moderated community and fully vetted library. The REAL Course deals with topics including prevention, diagnosis, alignment, boundaries, treatment, insurance, outpatient and residential living, sober living, criminal and estate issues and parental self-care. The REAL platform is a place where parents and family members can safely go to gain valuable insight from experts, parents and young adults who have first-hand experience dealing with substance use issues. This unique and progressive platform helps parents assess their child's substance use and if needed, how to make urgent, difficult and necessary decisions required for their loved one's recovery journey.

"We had a team of top industry experts in collaboration with parents, adolescents and young adults develop the REAL platform to help families make sense of the overwhelming decisions they face when it comes to the issues surrounding their child's substance use and potential addiction. We created REAL as a safe place to learn, get guidance, participate in expert led group events and be part of therapist-moderated community discussions," said Todd Lampert, Chief Executive Officer of REAL. "We want to give families and their children the best chance at long-term recovery."

Families shouldn't have to face this journey alone and now they don't have to. REAL's resources are here to help, with memberships starting at $49.95/month, or a one-time introductory offer of $99.95 for the first three months.

"As someone who has been in long-term recovery for more than 15 years, I know the devastating impact addiction can have on families. That's why it's vitally important for parents to have a user-friendly resource available 24/7 to help them deal with their child's substance use during what is an emotional journey for all involved," said Laurie Dhue, Chief Brand Officer, REAL and Veteran News Anchor. "Addiction is one of the biggest challenges in our society, and the complex issues facing today's young adults can take a significant toll on any family dynamic. With the help of REAL, parents can educate themselves on how to best support their child every step of the way on the road to recovery, while receiving much-needed support from REAL's compassionate community."

To learn more about Recovery Education and Applied Learning (REAL), please visit www.recoveryeducation.com.

About Recovery Education and Applied Learning (REAL)

Recovery Education and Applied Learning (REAL) is an online educational and community platform for parents of adolescents and young adults struggling with a substance use disorder. For parents who are looking for resources to better understand and deal with their child's substance use, REAL is available 24/7. Designed by industry experts in collaboration with parents, adolescents and young adults, REAL's platform guides and educates parents with empathy and support through the complexity of substance use issues. REAL'S course material deals with topics including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, insurance, outpatient and residential living, sober living and parental self-care. With original course content, 15+ hours of live weekly workshops, a fully vetted library, up-to-date news, and a therapist-moderated supportive community, RECOVERYEDUCATION.COM members will be fully equipped with the information and tools they need to assess their child's situation, and if needed, take the appropriate action to increase their child's chances of long-term recovery. Experts include MDs, licensed counselors, pediatricians, psychiatrists, therapists and addiction experts. To start learning today, please visit www.recoveryeducation.com for more information.

