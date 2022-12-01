McDonald's Hosts Two Soccer Clinics to Celebrate FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as Official Sponsor

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's NY Metro announced today it will host two soccer clinics during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as McDonald's is an official sponsor of the competition. The first clinic will be taking place at Athenia Park in Clifton, New Jersey, on December 10 and the second clinic at Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York, on December 11. The event will start at 12 p.m. on both days.

The clinics will include multiple stations led by youth coaches located around the field, where children, ages 10 and under, will have the opportunity to complete each challenge and earn stickers, which can be added to a program given to them upon arrival.

There will also be a range of McDonald's treats at each clinic, including apple slices, water, and milk as snacks in between stations. The hashtag for these clinics, #McDSoccerClinic2022, will be displayed on our banners around the fields, as well as our merchandise, which will be worn by coaches and other volunteer staff.

"At McDonald's, we aim to support our communities by showing up in ways that matter to them. For that reason, as an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, it makes sense to support a sport that kids from our communities' love," said Ana Madan, McDonald's owner/operator. "Soccer is a great sport where kids can learn the importance of teamwork, cooperation, and connecting with others while having a good time."

About McDonald's New York Metro Restaurants

McDonald's USA serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. There are more than 560 McDonald's restaurants, owned by 65 franchisees, located throughout the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Tri-State area.

