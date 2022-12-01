Make the Holidays Cleaner with Stanley Steemer

Say Goodbye To Dirty Homes This Holiday Season

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday season is upon us and now is the time to give your home a deep cleaning. Stanley Steemer shares tips to spruce up your home before your guests arrive.

Make a To-Do List:

To help from feeling overwhelmed, start by deciding what areas of your home you want to clean and organize. Prioritize the areas that will take the longest to clean. It always feels good to cross a bigger cleaning project off your list first! Also, clean one room at a time vs. multitasking different rooms at once. This will help with time management.

Let's Get Cleaning!

Entryway:

This is the part of your home that your guests will see first, so it's an important area to deep clean. First start by disinfecting doorknobs, stair railings, and any other highly touched areas. Next, organize your entryway closet. Make room in the closet for guests to hang their coats. If you need additional storage to hide clutter, storage benches are a great way to do this and will also provide guests a place to sit to take off their shoes. For guests who want to keep their shoes on, have a rug by the front door for them to wipe their shoes, so they don't track in dirt, mud, or snow through your home.

Living Room:

Start by dusting your living room and then vacuum. This way if any dust falls on the floor, you can sweep it up.

If you have carpet in your living room, you'll want to vacuum multiple days leading up to when your guests arrive. First, vacuum to get the weekly dirt and dust that collects on your floors. Then, vacuum another one to two times before the event, so it stays as spotless as possible. You can use your vacuum on your upholstery as well, to remove dust or debris from crumbs.

For hardwood, sweep and mop your floors to collect any dirt. You can add a coat of polish to transform your floors from dull to sparkling. Don't forget to also wipe the dust off your baseboards.

To give your floors and upholstery a deeper cleaning than vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping can provide, we recommend booking a professional cleaning service. Stanley Steemer's carpet cleaning removes an average of 94% of common household allergens. A professional hardwood cleaning is key to extracting dirt that is deep into your floor's crevices.

After cleaning your floors, do the little things to put the final touches on your living room. Fluff the pillows, wash the throws, and straighten out any area rugs. Be sure to also clear areas on end tables or the coffee table for people to set their food and drinks. Having the proper space for people to do so, can help a cup or plate of food from sitting too close to the edge and prevent an accident.

Kitchen:

Start by cleaning out your pantry and fridge. It's easy to forget to pitch expired food, which can lead to unpleasant odors in your home.

Wipe down and polish your cupboards, countertops, and appliances, to remove any fingerprints, dust, crumbs, or smears. Clean the inside of your microwave and oven. Handwash delicate holiday kitchenware, to ensure that items are cleaned as carefully as possible. Don't forget to also wash your table linens and dishtowels. And refill any air fresheners that you may have in your kitchen.

Finally, clean your kitchen floors. If you have tile and grout, it can be hard work cleaning it by hand. Regular mopping will never reach the hidden dirt that lies deep within the pores of your grout lines. Grout is a porous material and it collects dirt, grime, and spills, often discoloring the surface. A professional tile and grout cleaning service by Stanley Steemer uses a proprietary hot water extraction cleaning method to clean out the hidden dirt and restore the luster to your floors. In addition, we'll remove 96.5% of allergens from your grout.

Bathroom:

Start with deep cleaning your toilet and sinks. Make sure to get into all the little nooks and crannies. Then, move on to cleaning the floor.

After tackling the bigger things, move on to the small tasks. Fill up hand soap dispensers and lay out fresh, clean towels for your guests. Replace toilet paper rolls and empty the trash can. Keep the bathroom smelling pleasant. Baskets filled with cinnamon pinecones or fragrant garlands are great accents to place during the party for holiday fun and good scents.

Now that your home is ready for guests, it's time to enjoy the Holiday season!

