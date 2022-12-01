Harbinger Names Former Tesla Manufacturing VP Gilbert Passin as Chief Production Officer

With the addition of global manufacturing pioneer Gilbert Passin, Harbinger continues to grow its leadership team and lays the path for the successful manufacturing launch of its revolutionary commercial medium-duty EV platform

Gilbert Passin joins Harbinger as Chief Production Officer, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and logistics

Passin led the launches of the Tesla Model S and of multiple Tesla Operations including the Fremont Factory, the Casting & Machining Lathrop Factory, the first European Assembly Factory as well as the Remanufacturing and Supercharger Operations; he served as the chief architect for the initial expansion of Tesla's worldwide manufacturing operations

With this latest addition, Harbinger prepares for the volume launch of its medium-duty EV platform in 2024, bringing to market significant improvements in safety, driver experience, and productivity for commercial fleets and specialty vehicle operators, without the typical EV acquisition premium

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger, a Los Angeles-based automotive manufacturer, announced today that it has hired Gilbert Passin as Chief Production Officer (CPO). Passin will join the Harbinger leadership team, working hand-in-hand with other electric vehicle experts to ensure the successful launch of the company's revolutionary commercial medium-duty EV platform.

Gilbert Passin joins Harbinger as Chief Production Officer, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics. Passin previously served as Tesla’s Vice President of Manufacturing. (PRNewswire)

A seasoned executive with more than 35 years of global executive experience, Passin brings an unmatched depth of automotive manufacturing and operational expertise to this new role with Harbinger. For nearly a decade, Passin served as Tesla's Vice President of Manufacturing, overseeing the launch of Tesla's Model S program, leading the initial ramp-up of the Tesla Fremont factory, and serving as chief architect for the initial expansion of Tesla's worldwide manufacturing operations in China, Europe, and North America. Passin also held prior VP and GM-level roles with Toyota, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, and Renault, and most recently served as CEO and COO of Wrightspeed.

"Gilbert is a very dynamic leader with an incredible breadth of experience, having helped revolutionize the current way the industry manufactures EVs," said John Harris, CEO of Harbinger. "His deep background in leading operations for fast-growing automotive brands makes him the right person to continue our momentum and position us to be the leading producer of EVs for the medium-duty vehicle market."

Passin will lead manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and logistics for Harbinger.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Harbinger's team," said Passin. "The commercial transportation industry is a growing, dynamic field, and I'm very inspired to join a company focused on offering best-in-class performance and durability, at a cost that makes EV adoption a realistic option for commercial vehicle customers."

Passin's hiring comes as production for Harbinger electric platforms is projected to scale significantly over the next five years. The first vehicles are expected in customers' hands in late 2023, followed by the launch of commercial production in 2024. Harbinger's initial product line will include an electric stripped chassis and cab chassis explicitly designed to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required in Class 4 to Class 7 vehicles.

To learn more about Harbinger's technology and its leadership team, visit www.harbingermotors.com .

About Harbinger

Harbinger is a commercial electric vehicle (EV) company on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial vehicles, Harbinger is bringing a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced for zero acquisition premium. Harbinger: familiar form, revolutionary foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com .

Media Contact

Craig Daitch, Telemetry

Craig@telemetryagency.com

+1-248-880-4403

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbinger