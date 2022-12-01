BotBuilt Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Colin Devine, Recognized on Forbes' 2023 30 Under 30 List

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BotBuilt announced today that co-founder and chief operating officer, Colin Devine, was selected for inclusion on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Devine's work at BotBuilt, a technology company that utilizes robots to automate the home construction process, is what garnered him this recognition.

"I am so thankful that Forbes is recognizing Colin, as he represents the best of what we do at BotBuilt," said Brent Wadas, chief executive officer. "We're dedicated to creating revolutionary robotic technology, and the only way we accomplish our goals is through tireless efforts from people of integrity and strong character like Colin."

While BotBuilt is focused on bringing innovative technology to the robotics and construction industries, they are driven by the desire to make the construction process more affordable and sustainable. BotBuilt leadership is committed to addressing homelessness as a part of its business model, and Devine recently attained his credentials as a LEED Green Associate from the United States Green Building Council.

"Addressing the housing crisis is one of the most important problems facing society today, and it won't be solved with traditional methods," stated Barrett Ames, chief technical officer of BotBuilt.

"Our only path to solving the country's housing crisis is innovation," added KP Reddy, founder of Shadow Ventures. "BotBuilt is inventing a future where every person on the planet can afford not just a house, but a home."

With current investors including Y Combinator, Shadow Ventures, Ambassador Supply, and Owens Corning, BotBuilt already has nearly 1,000 housing units in its pipeline.

A native of Northwest Arkansas, Devine attended the University of Notre Dame for his bachelor's degree and Yale University for his master's. While pursuing his Ph.D. at Duke University, Devine co-founded BotBuilt alongside Wadas and Ames.

"I am excited and honored to earn this recognition, as it highlights BotBuilt's leading role in addressing one of the world's most pressing problems— our gigantic and growing housing shortage," said Devine. "Our team is creating the innovative solutions necessary to transform the construction industry and make housing more affordable for everyone."

About BotBuilt

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, BotBuilt is a technology company that aims to solve the most complex home construction problems utilizing proprietary software, custom hardware, and advanced robotics. With the goal of automating the entire process of home construction, BotBuilt's approach allows for robotic precision that significantly improves efficiency, affordability, sustainability, and worksite safety. For more information, visit www.botbuilt.com.

