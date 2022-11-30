INX SUBMITS A BID TO PURCHASE VOYAGER'S ASSETS

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, announced today that it has submitted a bid, in the form of a non-binding Letter of Intent, to purchase assets of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTC Pink VYGVQ; FRA: UCD2), following the company's bankruptcy filing. INX is among other companies bidding for Voyager's assets.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

INX's bid to acquire Voyager leverages its position as both a FINRA and SEC-regulated broker-dealer/ATS and as a cryptocurrency trading platform in 43 US states and territories in which it has obtained money transmitter licenses or is otherwise authorized to operate. The end-to-end regulated platform, INX.One , enables trading, issuing, minting, and instant settlement of security tokens and cryptocurrencies. Security tokens can be used to offer profit-sharing, voting rights and equity representation. Additionally, they can be leveraged as part of a debt restructuring and bankruptcy loss recovery mission.

"Our bid is a strategic next step in executing INX's vision to democratize finance and reshape existing paradigms in the market by leveraging the power and versatility of its regulated trading platform," said Shy Datika, CEO of INX. "We believe that INX can offer the right combination of credibility, technology, and unique regulatory positioning to protect Voyager customers and creditor interests - giving them the stability they are looking for."

"As market structure continues to evolve on automated blockchain technology within the regulated environment, new digitized solutions will democratize finance and set the foundation for a revolution in innovative security solutions," said David Weild, INX's chairman of the board and former Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President at Nasdaq.

In 2021, INX became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $83.6M gross proceeds from over 7,300 retail and institutional investors. 92.9M INX Tokens were sold in the IPO. INX continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The NEO Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

For further information, contact:

The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1 855 657 2314

Email: investorrelations@inx.co

For more information, contact:

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com

(312) 315-0160

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.