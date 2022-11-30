Belk Increases Diversity of Product Offerings With Launch of Inclusive Beauty Collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Belk's ongoing efforts to be a representative home for all customers, the company recently launched Inclusive Beauty. The collection features diverse-owned brands, and extensive shade ranges, with products celebrating different skin tones, hair textures, ages, and genders.

Belk continues to bolster the company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. After launching Culture Shop in 2021, the retailer added more than a dozen diverse-owned brands to its vendor lineup. Inclusive Beauty works to support and encourage brands that represent underserved communities.

Inclusive Beauty features Charlotte, NC brand Elle Johnson Co.; haircare company Rucker Roots; men's grooming line That's Smoooth from Afro-Latino founder, Miguel Martinez; Talia Skincare; and 20 other diverse brands. The retailer plans to add even more companies to the assortment in early 2023. The entire Inclusive Beauty collection is shoppable on www.belk.com and through the Belk app.

"Inclusive Beauty is an expansion of our commitment to ensure all customers are represented at Belk," said Belk CEO, Don Hendricks. "Ever since launching Culture Shop, we continue working to find brands and products that highlight the diversity of our customers."

To learn more about Belk's Inclusive Beauty, visit https://www.belk.com/beauty/featured-shops/inclusive-beauty/

