Switch Named One of the Top 5 Tech Companies for Solar Use by the Solar Energy Industries Association

Switch's ranking for cumulative installed solar capacity displays its continued commitment to ESG, corporate social responsibility, sustainability and overall corporate citizenship

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch") the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today announced that it ranks in the top 5 in the Solar Energy Industries Association's (SEIA) annual Solar Means Business 2022 report for installed solar energy capacity within the tech industry, alongside Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft. Additionally, Switch was ranked number 12 on the list of the top 25 solar champions for all industries.

SEIA, the national trade association for the solar and storage industry, tracks and analyzes commercial solar adoption in America in its Solar Means Business 2022 report. According to the report released on November 29, American companies are installing record-levels of solar to power their operations and now account for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the United States.

"It's truly an honor to again be recognized by the Solar Energy Industries Association and listed as one of the top 5 leaders within the tech industry for corporate solar adoption," said Switch VP of Sustainability Alise Porto. "This acknowledgment showcases our continued commitment as a clean energy leader in the digital infrastructure space. Our leadership in sustainability will continue to positively impact our customers, partners, and, most of all, our connected planet."

Switch's most important opportunity to impact global climate change is to reduce the impacts associated with the electricity used to power its data centers. Switch has procured 100 percent renewable power from new, local and clean energy resources since January 2016, to meet the organization's annual electricity use. Powering its data centers with renewable energy has enabled Switch to achieve zero scope 2 carbon emissions for nearly a decade.

Through June 2022, U.S. businesses have installed nearly 19 gigawatts (GW) of on-site and off-site solar capacity, which is double the 9.4 GW installed through 2019. There are now 23 U.S. companies that have installed at least 100 MW of solar capacity, and eighteen of the top 25 companies ranked in the Solar Means Business 2022 report are pursuing 100% renewable energy or carbon neutral goals.

"About half of all corporate solar has been installed in the last two and half years," said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. "Solar Means Business highlights the incredible flexibility of solar, whether it's installed on a warehouse roof, on a carport or at an off-site facility, showing the various ways that companies are meeting their needs with clean, affordable energy. From data centers to industrial freezers, the most energy-intensive business operations are turning to solar as the most reliable and affordable way to power their infrastructure."

Solar Means Business tracks over 47,000 corporate solar installations nationwide, which combined generate enough electricity to power 3.2 million homes and offset 20.4 million metric tons of CO2 annually. Total commercial solar installations are expected to double again over the next 3 years with nearly 27 GW of off-site corporate solar projects scheduled to come online by 2025.

To download the full report, view the interactive charts and explore the report's underlying data, visit www.SolarMeansBusiness.com.

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed over 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world, focusing on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas, are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

