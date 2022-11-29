Max Connect Digital Hires Industry Veteran Maria Rico as VP of Retail and Finance

The former Zimmerman Advertising SVP, Director of Operations joins the agency as part of its East Coast Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency Max Connect Digital announces today the hire of Maria Rico in the role of Vice President, Retail & Healthcare, effective immediately. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Maria will be responsible for growing Max Connect's book of business on the East Coast. She will foster new client relationships, provide marketing strategy and creative direction, and forward unique industry insights founded by Max Connect. Maria will report directly to Senior Vice President, Jeff Pearson.

"Maria brings our clients a proven track record of innovative technological solutions that focus on the individual power of the consumer," said Greg Weeks, CEO, Max Connect Digital. "Maria understands how to optimize the power of national brands, and we cannot wait to see what firepower she brings to our expanding retail vertical presence on the East Coast."

In her previous employment at Zimmerman Advertising, Maria was SVP, Director of Operations, where she managed agency operations for a national fitness brand, managing integrated media campaigns for over 1,400 clubs at the local level. Throughout her time at Zimmerman, Maria oversaw operations for the paid social, retail experience, and retail account service departments, managing client health for a variety of national brands including Chuck E. Cheese's, Jamba Juice, Boston Market, and Dunkin' Donuts. Internally, Maria was instrumental in the digitization of the agency, building new digital processes for each of her assigned divisions.

"I was impressed with Max Connect's rapid growth in such a competitive environment, which speaks to their audience-first strategy and dedication to client relationships," said Maria. "I also believe Max Connect's proprietary business intelligence platform, Kudos, is a game-changer when it comes to uncovering exclusive consumer insights. I am looking to help shape the future of digital marketing, and with Max Connect and their technological advancements in the space in my corner, I am thrilled for what's to come."

Maria's hire comes as a welcome addition to Max Connect's rapidly growing team. In the past nine months, the agency has made 15 additions to its creative, SEO, account and relationship departments. Notable hires include:

Jerry Fraser , Vice President, North Central

Doreen Garstka , Account & Operations Manager

Suzanne Viehweg , Head of Strategic Partnerships

These hires will support Max Connect as its client base continues to expand. In the past 12 months, the agency has brought on eight national brands including Lids, BlendTech, DR Horton, and Cariloha.

About Max Connect Digital

We are Max Connect, a digital powerhouse combining the most extensive real-time consumer data sets with personalized and dynamic ads. This allows us to exceed expectations and set high standards for performance. Visit www.maxconnect.com for more information.

