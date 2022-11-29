Digilangua Partners with Magic EdTech to Launch Digital Library of Comprehensible Novels

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digilangua, a New York-based provider of a digital library of comprehensible novels, has partnered with Magic EdTech to offer an added solution for language teachers. The solution will empower educators with digital access to their publications and enable continued contact with languages being acquired. It will be available to teachers and students worldwide.

Digilangua's digital initiatives for teachers and students will be powered by Magic EdTech's flagship technology solution, MagicBox™, an award-winning SaaS digital learning platform, accessed by over 6 million users globally.

Easing Education Delivery and Access

With close to a decade of success in publishing comprehensible novels, Digilangua seeks to broaden its scope by providing access to its learning materials via a digital platform.

The company is an established leader in the publication of compelling, comprehensible novels. To date, their offerings include stories in Spanish, French, German, Italian, and English.

The transition to MagicBox™ will allow the company to offer its libraries in a format compatible with multiple devices and operating systems. Digilangua will also continue to provide traditional physical textbooks for those who prefer them.

"We are very excited to be leveling up our business to provide a stable, workable platform for students and teachers," said Jennifer Degenhardt, co-owner at Digilangua. Theresa Marrama, co-owner, Digilangua added, "Magic Box is going to allow readers to better interact with the stories in our library."

MagicBox's eReader will allow interactive and personalized learning in addition to online/offline capabilities for a smooth learning experience.

"We are excited to partner with Digilangua and help them share their digital learning content globally," said Dipesh Jain, VP of Sales & Marketing at Magic Edtech.

About Magic Edtech

Magic EdTech is a New York-based technology company with over 30 years of Education experience. Its flagship platform, MagicBox™, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education. The platform is being used by over 6 million students worldwide.

About Digilangua

Digilangua is an online platform offering comprehensible novels with accompanying audio geared towards readers learning second languages. Novels are written with level-appropriate language and grammar, focusing on the repetition of both to aid in learning. An up-and-coming company, Digilangua has readership all over the world.

