NEW SETTLEMENT: If you resided in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, or Texas and purchased WESSON OIL PRODUCTS in that state, you may be eligible to receive a payment from a $3 million class action settlement

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022

A newly proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit (In re ConAgra Foods, Inc, C.D. Cal., Case No. CV 11-05379-CJC (AGRx), MDL No. 2291). This new Settlement replaces the previous settlement that was appealed and reversed by the Ninth Circuit. The Court authorized this notice and will decide whether to approve the newly proposed Settlement.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

You are a Class Member only if you resided in any of these eleven States and purchased Wesson brand cooking oils, including Wesson Vegetable Oil, Wesson Canola Oil, Wesson Corn Oil, and Wesson Best Blend ("Wesson Oil Products"), for your own personal, non-commercial use in that state during the applicable Class Period:

State Class Period California June 28, 2007 through July 1, 2017 Colorado January 12, 2009 through July 1, 2017 Florida January 12, 2008 through July 1, 2017 Illinois January 12, 2007 through July 1, 2017 Indiana January 12, 2006 through July 1, 2017 Nebraska January 12, 2008 through July 1, 2017 New York January 12, 2008 through July 1, 2017 Ohio January 12, 2010 through July 1, 2017 Oregon January 12, 2006 through July 1, 2017 South Dakota January 12, 2006 through July 1, 2017 Texas January 12, 2010 through July 1, 2017

WHAT'S THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

The lawsuit alleges that Defendant Conagra violated certain laws in the marketing, advertising, and sale of Wesson Oil Products made from Genetically Modified Ingredients (GMOs) as "Natural." Conagra denies any and all wrongdoing of any kind whatsoever and has asserted various defenses that it believes are meritorious.

WHAT CAN YOU GET FROM THE SETTLEMENT?

A $3 million Settlement Fund will be used to pay Class Member payments, expenses for litigating the case since 2011, administrative costs, service awards, and any other costs or expenses. Class Members who timely submit a valid Claim Form may receive $0.15 per unit of Wesson Oil Products purchased during the applicable Class Period, subject to an up or down adjustment based upon the number of Claims filed. $575,000 of the Settlement Fund will be allocated only to New York and Oregon Class Members who submit valid claims. Go to www.WessonOilSettlement.com to learn more.

HOW DO YOU GET A PAYMENT?

If you filed a claim in the previous settlement that reflects all of your qualifying purchases, you do not need to do anything. If you have not previously filed a claim, go to www.WessonOilSettlement.com and file or download a Claim Form. All Claim Forms must be either submitted online or postmarked and mailed by May 22, 2023. Only one Claim Form can be submitted per Household, which is defined as all persons residing at the same physical address.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

If you are a Class Member and you do nothing or file a Claim Form, you will be bound by the Court's judgments. If you want to opt out of the Settlement, you must submit an Opt-Out Request either online or postmarked and mailed by March 22, 2023. Any Class Member who does not opt out of the Settlement may object to the Settlement by filing a written objection by March 22, 2023. For details on how to opt out or object, go to www.WessonOilSettlement.com.

The Court will hold a hearing at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 411 West Fourth Street, Courtroom 9B, Santa Ana, California 92701, on April 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT, to consider whether to approve the Settlement, an award for expenses, and service awards up to (a) $3,000 each for the six Class Representatives who were deposed and (b) $1,000 each for the seven Class Representatives who were not deposed. The Court appointed DiCello Levitt LLC, Tadler Law LLP, and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman LLP to represent the Class as Class Counsel. You or your attorney may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to.

HOW DO I GET MORE INFORMATION?

Visit www.WessonOilSettlement.com; call toll-free 1-833-291-1651; or write: Wesson Oil Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 11050, Seattle, WA 98111-9349.

