Life Time's Fourth Maryland Club Opens Today at Annapolis Town Center

43,000-square-foot athletic club features dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates and signature formats, luxury lap pool and kids programming

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the opening of Life Time Annapolis. Located at Annapolis Town Center, just minutes from the United States Naval Academy, the luxury athletic club complements the Center's entertainment, dining and shopping experience and adds to its growing health and wellness offerings.

The 43,000-square-foot Life Time Annapolis athletic club features dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates and signature formats, luxury lap pool and kids programming (PRNewswire)

Life Time team members will serve members from nine months to 90+ years throughout Life Time Annapolis, which features an abundance of health and wellness activities starting with programming for kids and up through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.

Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:

Unlimited access to Life Time's Signature Group Training Classes: GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit. Each of these classes offers progressive programming, a supportive community and guidance from expert coaches.

An indoor pool space to swim laps, do water workouts, or spend time relaxing in the sauna, steam room or whirlpool.

A wide range of group fitness classes with dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates, cycle, and a studio dedicated to Life Time's signature formats like Barbell Strength and Warrior Sculpt.

A state-of-the-art workout floor with hundreds of pieces of equipment for cardiovascular and strength training.

Kids programming with Studio classes, art, music, Spanish immersion, homework help, Parents Night Out events and more (up to 2.5 hours daily).

An express LifeCafe with seating.

Luxury dressing rooms with showers, saunas, steam rooms and high-end, complimentary toiletries.

"We're excited to bring the Life Time experience to Annapolis Town Center as a new and luxurious offering for the community," said Marvin McCorvey, Life Time Annapolis General Manager. "Our programming, instructors and spaces are unmatched in the area, and we look forward to welcoming members and serving them on their healthy way of life journey for years to come."

The opening of Life Time Annapolis comes as Life Time celebrates more than 30 years as the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand this year. Life Time has served millions of people with more than one billion visits, has been part of incredible stories of personal achievement and life-altering events and has grown a community of like-minded people seeking health and happiness.

Life Time Annapolis will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on features and amenities on the club, visit Life Time Annapolis, or call 866-770-1546. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram.

In the mid-Atlantic, Life Time also operates destinations in Maryland (Columbia, Gaithersburg and Rockville) and five in Virginia (Centreville, Fairfax, Loudon County, Gaithersburg and Reston). A full listing of Life Time locations can be found here.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit www.lifetime.life .

Life Time has a 30-year track record of building and operating large-scale wellness destinations including greenfield sites, mall re-developments, and vertical residential projects as well as growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in highly desirable areas.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.