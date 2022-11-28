DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ("Centessa" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CNTA) for violations of the federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm) (PRNewswire)

Investors who purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on May 28, 2021 (the "IPO"), or between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022 (the "Class Period") are encouraged to contact the firm before November 28, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Centessa's drug candidate lixivaptan was not as safe as it was touted to be. The Company overstated lixivaptan's commercial prospects. The Company's drug candidate ZF874 was also less safe than it represented. The Company overstated ZF874's commercial prospects. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class periods. When the market learned the truth about Centessa, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm