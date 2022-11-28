CORPORATE ADVISORY FIRM M3 PARTNERS ADDS OPERATIONAL FINANCE EXPERT KUNAL S. KAMLANI AS SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Partners, LP, ("M3") a leading independent corporate advisory firm, today announced that Kunal S. Kamlani has joined the firm's team of advisory, restructuring, turnaround and performance improvement veterans as Senior Managing Director, effective immediately. Mr. Kamlani brings deep operational expertise, and has led companies across key verticals including financial services, global leisure & hospitality, retail, real estate, and home services.

Mo Meghji, founder and Managing Partner of M3, said, "Kunal is an excellent addition to the M3 Partners team, bringing sophisticated financial and operational expertise with industry and customer focused insight. Throughout his more than 25-year career, he has worked with sponsors, boards, management, and employee teams, always with a drive to maximize shareholder value and bottom line results."

"I'm thrilled to join M3 Partners, a growing corporate financial advisory firm with an impressive track record in performance improvement and restructuring," said Mr. Kamlani. "Having served as an investor and member of the C-suite or board across numerous verticals, I have faced a broad range of business challenges, with most of them occurring when the relationships between strategy, operations, and funding requirements are not fully understood. Taking a dispassionate approach to identify critical points of misalignment across an enterprise is not easy, but it's an effective way to drive change and maximize value for stakeholders. I look forward to working with my M3 colleagues to help clients address their challenges in sustainable and profitable ways."

Prior to joining M3, Mr. Kamlani served as president of ESL Investments where he led the firm's M&A, divestiture, and financing activities and worked side by side with portfolio company management teams on process reengineering. Prior to ESL Investments, Mr. Kamlani served first as CFO, and then as president and COO of Prestige Cruise Holdings, the parent company of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, where he generated record revenue and EBITDA every year and completed the sale of Prestige Cruise Holdings to Norwegian Cruise Lines for $3.1 billion. Mr. Kamlani also served as head of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's $8 billion Global Investment Solutions business, where he was responsible for developing client solutions across all asset classes, enabling financial advisors to grow their businesses. Prior to that, he was COO of Citi Smith Barney, head of Financial Planning & Analysis of Citigroup, and vice president of Corporate Development for Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

"We believe Kunal's expertise will prove exceptionally valuable to clients across cycles," continued Mr. Meghji. "Cracks have begun to show in the middle market, and companies that may have borrowed to outlast the pandemic are left with even more debt while customers are experiencing inflation, pain at the pump, continuing supply chain disruptions, and a looming winter of high energy costs. M3 Partners was founded to help clients overcome challenges like these, and we look forward to working with them to weather what lies ahead."

The M3 team has led more than 250 engagements, including some of the most significant restructurings in the market. In recent years, M3 has served as Chief Restructuring Officer for, among others, Sears, Barneys New York, Sanchez Energy, Seadrill Partners, Sable Permian Resources, Houlihan's Restaurants, and Relativity Media. M3 has also played a central role in some of the most complex corporate restructurings, including Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Paper Source, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, J.Jill, and Tailored Brands, and is serving as financial advisor to the City of Long Beach, New York.

M3 applies its financial and operational expertise to align interests of disparate stakeholders to maximize value. Its team of more than 50 professionals has a track record of success in working alongside or across from the largest lenders, private equity sponsors, hedge funds, investment bankers, and legal advisors in the industry.

