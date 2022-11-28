Contentful Joins Pledge 1% Movement with Equity Commitment

Partnership supports Contentful's dedication to driving positive social impact in the global community

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful , a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, today announced that it has joined Pledge 1% , a global movement to inspire, educate, and empower companies to effectively leverage their financial assets for positive social impact. By pledging 1% of its equity, Contentful has created a meaningful pool of funding to fuel long-term social impact that will continue to grow as the company succeeds.

"Since our founding, Contentful has always prided itself on giving back and doing as much good in the global community as we can. Working with Pledge 1% is a significant step to ensure that as we grow, we'll continue to make positive contributions to the world around us," said Sascha Konietzke, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Contentful. "We're extremely proud to be a part of Pledge 1%. By being intentional with our time and resources today, we can ensure our future impact is significant and purpose-driven."

Contentful joins companies from around the globe that have leveraged Pledge 1%'s framework to ignite billions of dollars in new philanthropy, support global communities, and collaborate to tackle the toughest issues of our time. Contentful has created The Contentful Fund, a donor-advised fund managed by the Tides Foundation , to support its charitable giving once the funds become available following a liquidity event. Tides is a philanthropic partner and nonprofit accelerator dedicated to building a world of shared prosperity and social justice.

"We are honored to welcome Contentful to the Pledge 1% movement and celebrate their philanthropic commitment," said Amy Lesnick, Chief Executive and President of Pledge 1%. "Contentful serves as an important role model for other late stage companies across the globe. We envision a future state when setting aside equity for social impact, and environmental, social and governance investing will be the default and leveraging assets to be a force for good will be ingrained in every organization's DNA. Companies like Contentful are leading the charge by committing meaningful resources, helping to establish a new normal, and empowering others by co-creating a vibrant movement."

Contentful is also leveraging assets beyond equity. Contentful continuously works to share capital, product and employee time with nonprofit organizations and social enterprises through a dedicated pro-bono product program as well as employee volunteer and giving programs. An example of this is The World Food Program's ShareTheMeal app, which is built on the Contentful platform, that enables anyone in the world to donate funds to support those suffering from food insecurity with the click of a button. Another nonprofit organization that Contentful is proud to work with is Breastcancer.org , which chose the Contentful platform when the organization launched its redesigned and replatformed website to better serve its global community.

About Contentful

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a force multiplier and global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 17,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. Pledge 1% is a special initiative of Tides , a leading global philanthropic partner and non-profit accelerator.To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit https://pledge1percent.org/ .

