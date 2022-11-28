AMYRIS CONSUMER BRANDS DELIVER RECORD BLACK FRIDAY WEEK SALES

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform today announced record consumer sales performance during this year's Black Friday sales week from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, November 26.

The beauty category, including cosmetics, skincare and haircare, continues to demonstrate resilience and continued growth during the current quarter and this year's holiday season. Amyris has seen new record sales in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel and also expects a strong showing from brick-and-mortar retail compared to the year ago quarter with consumers returning to stores.

Biossance® is expected to achieve its first month of $20 million in retail sales from a combination of strong China Singles' Day (11/11), the largest shopping day in the world, and Black Friday week. Biossance retail sales represents external sales to consumers across physical retail and online e-commerce channels, including Biossance's DTC channel. The latter generated 76% of its November month to-date sales during Black Friday week.

The next top three selling brands, after Biossance, grew their combined DTC revenue more than 400% versus last year's Black Friday week. These brands include JVN™ haircare, Rose Inc.™ color cosmetics, and MenoLabs™ menopause supplements.

"Consumer demand for clean, sustainable health and beauty products continues to be strong. Our omnichannel strategy supports this demand and the continued growth of our consumer brands," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Amyris consumer brands delivered record DTC Black Friday week revenue which was 71% of November month to-date DTC consumer revenue. Our DTC channels typically represent approximately 45% of our total consumer revenue with 55% being generated from brick-and-mortal retail. Besides our readiness for the holiday shopping season, we continue to be very focused on Barra Bonita's output to deliver our strongest ingredient product revenue this quarter and on executing the previously announced "Fit to Win" margin, cost and cash actions."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' consumer sales and product revenue, including Biossance retail sales, during Black Friday week, the month of November 2022 and the fourth quarter overall, and Amyris' expectations regarding its "Fit to Win" initiatives and related impact to margin, cost and cash and its financial performance for the remainder of 2022. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to global inflation and policy measures undertaken to address inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

