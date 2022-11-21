The Salt Lake Tribune Honors Groove Technology Solutions with 2022 Top Workplaces Award

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions (Groove), an integrator of technology solutions for commercial properties nationwide announces that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune for the second consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces Award is considered the nation's most credible employer recognition program because it is based solely on employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey. The anonymous survey measures various culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

In addition to offering competitive compensation and benefits, Groove employees are also eligible for 401K matching and flexible remote work options. The Groove corporate office provides an onsite fitness center, massage services, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

"This award is one of the top honors a company can achieve," said Lance Platt, President of Groove. "Our culture and creating a positive work environment have always been a priority, and it has enabled us to attract and retain top talent. We have been successful because of our dedicated team that serves our customers with industry leading solutions and support."

From DIRECTV, Internet and Wi-Fi to video surveillance, phone systems, energy management, and other in-room technologies, Groove serves a wide range of industries including hotels, resorts, senior living and hospitals, student housing, campgrounds, restaurants and more. Whether upgrading a single solution to meet business needs or implementing a comprehensive technology suite, the experienced team at Groove ensures your property technologies work together while simplifying vendor management.

About Groove

Founded in 2007, Groove Technology Solutions (Groove) is an integrator of property technology solutions for commercial properties nationwide. From DIRECTV, Internet and Wi-Fi to video surveillance, phone systems, and other in-room technologies, Groove's team custom designs state-of-the-art solutions to enhance customer experiences, improve property communications and security, and optimize operations. Groove is headquartered in Midvale, UT with an office in Raleigh, NC in addition to other op centers across the country. For more information, visit www.getgrooven.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

