VINFAST UNVEILS VF 6 AND VF 7 DESIGNS AT THE 2022 LA AUTO SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the LA Auto Show 2022, VinFast unveils the interior and exterior details of two electric SUVs - the VF 6 and VF 7 - designed by Torino Design. Along with the VF 8 and VF 9 launched in 2021, to date, VinFast has introduced 4 electric SUV models in North America, covering the 4 most popular segments on the market.

North American Debut of the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 All-Electric Vehicles

VF 6 and VF 7 bring a surprising level of advanced technology in a modern, spacious interior experience, and stylish, sophisticated designs co-crafted by VinFast and Torino Design, the famous Italian design house.

The midsize VF 7 combines dynamic, avant-garde exterior styling with a modern, driver-oriented and tech-forward cabin experience. The dramatic shape of the VF 7 is highlighted by a signature front light bar with animated LED effects, a dramatically low cowl and a muscular rear stance featuring bold fender accents punctuated by rear signature lights.

The VF 6 is an attractive choice for those looking for a smaller electric crossover with a technologically advanced EV experience. With the typical design details of VinFast, VF 6 has sophisticated styling rarely seen in the B segment. Its modern, spacious interior layout with entertainment features integrated into the large, centrally mounted touchscreen interface brings a sophisticated and complete driving experience that is usually only found in luxury models.

Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman said: "The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have high-end interior and exterior design, luxurious interior space and advanced technology. With four electric car models that have been introduced in North America so far, covering B-C-D-E segments, each model is created for a specific customer with a unique style and high use value, VinFast is quickly becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone."

Like other VinFast EVs, both the VF 6 and VF 7 will include a full suite of active and passive safety features and are backed by VinFast's 10-year warranty and a 10-year with unlimited mileage or lifetime warranty on the EV battery - among the most robust new car warranties in the industry, along with 24/7 flexible maintenance, rescue and repair services.

PRELIMINARY SPECS*



VF 6 Eco VF 6 Plus VF 7 Eco VF 7 Plus Wheelbase 107.5 in

2,730.0 mm 107.5 in

2,730.0 mm 111.8 in

2840.0 mm 111.8 in

2840.0 mm Length 166.9 in

4,238 mm 166.9 in

4,238 mm 178.9 in

4,545 mm 178.9 in

4,545 mm Width 71.7 in

1,820 mm 71.7 in

1,820 mm 74.4 in

1,890 mm 74.4 in

1,890 mm Height 62.8 in

1,594 mm 62.8 in

1,594 mm 64.4 in

1,635.75 mm 64.4 in

1,635.75 mm Power (max) 174 HP

130 kW 201 HP

150 kW 201 HP

150 kW 349 HP

260 kW Torque (max) 184 ft-lb

250 Nm 228 ft-lb

310 Nm 228 ft-lb

310 Nm 368 ft-lb

500 N Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD AWD Seat Material Cloth & Vegan Leather Vegan Leather Cloth Premium Vegan Leather Roof Steel Panoramic Glassroof Steel Panoramic Glassroof

*Preliminary specifications are based upon production intent vehicle and are subject to change

VinFast's booth will open to the public from November 18 – 28, 2022 (local time), at South Hall - Booth S-216, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles. In addition to the exhibition activities, VinFast will organize Vietnamese cultural and cuisine experience on Lotus Day (November 19), ride-along activities of the VF 8 model and branded gifts on event days.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

