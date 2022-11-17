Talend Partners with Passerelle and Snowflake to Ensure Companies Run on Healthy Data

New vertical solutions for Passerelle's Data Rocket architected on Talend Data Fabric and the Snowflake Data Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, announced today a partnership with Passerelle and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to provide new vertical solutions for delivering healthy data to organizations worldwide. Built on Talend Data Fabric and Snowflake's Data Cloud, Passerelle's Data Rocket provides a scalable architecture that delivers governed data ingestion, trusted stewardship, cloud-based storage, and on-demand visual analytics based on the foundation of healthy data. New Data Rocket vertical solutions will be tailored for key vertical markets, beginning with financial services.

Financial institutions rely on data insights to attract and retain customers in a tech-driven world – an estimated 73% of global consumers use online banking at least once a month to access and manage their financial assets. However, for many organizations, data silos and legacy ways of data governance create barriers to valuable insights. Additionally, legacy analytics infrastructure makes it difficult for the right teams to get the data where they need it, when they need it. Investing in data modernization with a full-scale data architecture and business analytics solution can be overwhelming and expensive for small and mid-sized institutions.

"To compete in today's world, it takes a whole ecosystem of partners - there's not one bank that I know of that can do it all on their own," Peter Love, Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Bank. "Passerelle's Data Rocket has created a modern infrastructure to improve our insights and create a better customer experience."

"By integrating its product with Snowflake, Passerelle harnesses the power of the Data Cloud and the ability to discover and purchase data directly on Snowflake Marketplace to enable digital transformation for regional banks and other financial services organizations," said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake. "Passerelle's Data Rocket ties technology investments with use cases for immediate value and usability."

Data Rocket's end-to-end data solution optimizes Talend Data Fabric and the Snowflake Data Cloud's abilities to give data teams the most value out of their data so financial organizations can achieve desired business outcomes in a robust data-based environment. Talend, Passerelle, and Snowflake will provide joint customers with industry-leading support to help minimize overhead, increase customer attrition, increase ROI, and support data-informed innovation decisions.

"Assembling a data stack to meet all the needs of an organization is a daunting task," said Pat Dionne, CEO of Passerelle. "Data Rocket is an end-to-end solution that unites industry leading technologies into a robust framework that scales with use and lands quickly with prebuilt dashboards and ready to use data governance modules. With the Data Rocket for Financial Services, we added capabilities that our financial services customers are asking for – easier access to 3rd party data and enriched 1st party data, a better way to measure ROI in marketing, and predefined use cases to accelerate time to value."

Talend removes technological and skills-based barriers to working effectively with data across an entire organization. The company's cloud-independent unified data integration and management solutions ensure businesses become data-driven by achieving organization-wide data health. Talend Data Fabric is an end-to-end data integration platform that simplifies all aspects of working with trusted data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. For organizations within the finance vertical, healthy data from Talend will make a huge difference for data teams who need to get the most value out of their data in order to make informed business decisions.

"A solution like Data Rocket is essential for businesses of any size looking to implement a working environment that uses healthy data at scale for analysis," said Andy Smith, Senior Director Global Tech Alliances, Talend. "Having reliable data, especially during times of uncertainty, is critical for making decisions toward achieving desired business outcomes. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Passerelle and Snowflake as we introduce new capabilities and vertical industries to market."

