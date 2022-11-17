NovoEd Announces Partnership with Credly by Pearson to Help Companies Build a Common Language of Verified Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Across Teams

Social and Collaborative Learning Platform and Digital Credential Network Team Up to Translate Training into Career Success and Drive Strategic Organization-Wide Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with Credly by Pearson , the world's largest and most connected digital credential network. This powerful integration allows NovoEd clients to easily and efficiently execute their digital credentials strategy and efficiently scale their credentials programs for learning initiatives conducted throughout their organizations.

Digital credentials are a proven and impactful way for organizations to make talent decisions based on verified skills, create a company culture that values learning, and ensure internal and partner compliance. Credly by Pearson streamlines the digital credential process for organizations across industries and sizes, helping learners advance their careers and communicate newly acquired knowledge.

The Credly by Pearson integration complements NovoEd's comprehensive Learning Journey features, which encompass iterative learning experiences comprised of multiple courses. With the Credly by Pearson partnership, learning and development professionals can issue badges to learners to celebrate their achievements along the way, culminating in a broader digital certificate issued upon completion of the entire journey.

"A future-forward workforce is based on talent management practices that not only recognize employees' hard-earned skills but help make it clear how those skills can be deployed in the near and long term," said Jarin Schmidt, VP of Platform at Credly by Pearson. "The partnership between NovoEd and Credly by Pearson drives forward the ability for learning to more seamlessly lead to professional opportunities."

Employers, training providers, and L&D professionals implement digital credentialing into programs in a variety of ways, including recognizing progressive levels of proficiency through a skills-based curriculum; and acknowledging the acquisition of soft, job-specific, and technical skills. Organizations also offer culture-related credentials such as diversity, equity, and inclusion credentials; product certification, which could be offered internally and/or externally to partners; and "public" credentials available to non-employees.

"Credly by Pearson has pioneered the digital credentials landscape, transforming organizations by creating a common language around verified skills," said Todd Moran, Chief Learning Strategist, NovoEd. "NovoEd exists to help organizations unleash strategic capability development; this integration with Credly by Pearson allows for organizations to clearly emphasize and communicate the impact and value of their learning and development programs."

For more information on NovoEd's partnership with Credly by Pearson, visit novoed.com .

About Credly by Pearson

Credly by Pearson helps the world speak a common language about knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of organizations use Credly to translate learning experiences into professional opportunities through digital credentials. Credly provides enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global credential issuer network.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

