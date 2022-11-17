InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Wheelchair Users (FED 2316)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical aid that enables wheelchair users to easily carry and access various personal items," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented the WHEELCHAIR IDEA. My design ensures that items such as keys and a cell phone are safely stored and it could eliminate the need for assistance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a convenient accessory for wheelchair users. In doing so, it can be used to house facial tissues, keys, optical products, a cell phone, etc. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and safety and it could increase independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp