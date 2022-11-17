IMAX to Present at 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that the Company will participate in the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on November 29, 2022.

Event: Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Location: Las Vegas

Fireside Date: Tuesday, November 29th

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:40 AM PT

IMAX Executive: Rich Gelfond, CEO

In addition, IMAX will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference where Rich will be joined by Natasha Fernandes, CFO, and Jennifer Horsley, Senior VP of IR.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on the IMAX investor relations website at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX theater systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

