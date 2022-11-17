THE CHINA FUND, INC. RECORDS THIRD QUARTER 2021/2022 RESULTS

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2022, the Fund recorded net investment loss of $145,455 or $.01 per share, versus net investment income of $1,076,354 or $.10 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2021. Net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions for the nine months ended July 31, 2022 was $77,791,631 or $7.56 per share, compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $18,152,584 or $1.74 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2021.

The Fund's total net assets on July 31, 2022 were $159,700,212 and its net asset value per share was $15.52 based on 10,288,465 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $7.2669 per share from net investment income and realized gains was declared in December 2021 and paid in January 2022.



Total Net Assets $159,700,212 $314,302,451 $323,747,776 Net Asset Value $15.52 $30.32 $31.06 Shares Outstanding 10,288,465 10,366,808 10,424,861

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Whilst the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

