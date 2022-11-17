Children's Minnesota to open its first inpatient mental health unit

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is pleased to announce the opening of its first inpatient mental health unit, located at its St. Paul hospital, starting Nov. 29, 2022. The unit will open using a phased approach, beginning with adolescent patients and expanding to younger patients thereafter. It is expected to care for more than 1,000 children and adolescents annually, serving the urgent mental health needs of the most vulnerable kids in Minnesota and the region.

Children’s Minnesota Logo (PRNewsfoto/Children's Minnesota) (PRNewswire)

Once fully operational, the inpatient unit will be the first in the east metro to serve kids as young as 6 years old, and one of few in the state to admit kids with more complex medical conditions. It is also one of few such facilities in the state and country to allow a parent or guardian to stay overnight with their child.

"As children face an unprecedented mental health crisis that we see firsthand every day in our hospitals, now more than ever, it is imperative that we invest in mental health care as deliberately as we invest in other medical treatments," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "Children today desperately need access to the full spectrum of mental health care, no matter where they are on their journey. We are proud to join other leaders in the region to deliver that care that is highly specialized, deeply compassionate and made just for kids."

The new inpatient mental health unit will provide a healing environment, specifically designed for kids and youth and will include:

Twenty-two large private rooms that will allow a parent to stay overnight with their child.

Design focused on natural light, calming sensory-friendly spaces, and soon to include safe access to the outdoors.

A multi-disciplinary care team, including psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, nurses, and expressive arts therapists will provide individualized treatment tailored to meet each child's needs.

The inpatient mental health unit is made possible, in part, by generous gifts from: Marissa and Greg Frankenfield Family Foundation, Securian Financial, Bentson Foundation, Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation.

This is just the latest addition to Children's Minnesota's mental health service expansions and partnerships:

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids ExpertsTM in our region, Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

Once fully operational, the Children's Minnesota inpatient mental health unit will be the first in the east metro to serve kids as young as 6 years old, and one of few in the state to admit kids with more complex medical conditions. It is also one of few such facilities in the state and country to allow a parent or guardian to stay overnight with their child. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children's Minnesota