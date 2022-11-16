Global Demand for Drone Racing Surges as Drone Racing League Expands Media Distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season

More international broadcast networks add DRL programming this 2022-23 Season, which premieres on Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property, announced expanded global media distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, which premieres this Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms.

This season will represent DRL's broadest global reach, with racing airing in more than 320 million households, up 30% from last season, across nearly 170 markets. The league announced partnerships with 20 international networks including: NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, Art Motion, Sony Pictures Networks India, StarTimes, Sport Klub, FPT Play, TrueVisions, Tap DMV Philippines, Fox Sports Australia, O2TV Sport, ubeat (Grup Mediapro), STARZPLAY Sports, ELEVEN, beIN Sports, Sportall, Viaplay, and more.

DRL will make its race content available across multiple digital platforms for simultaneous live streams, coining themselves the first "wide-streamed" sport. As Gen Z's favorite sport, DRL will stream on TikTok, where the league has over 5 million followers and the platform boasts 10 billion views of #drone videos . DRL will also stream on YouTube, where DRL has seen 60% of its all-time views organically jump in the past 90 days, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

"DRL is the defining sport of the 21st century, challenging the status quo of other major properties. We meet fans where they are and give them what they want – high-tech and high-speed competition across real-life racing, esports, and the metaverse," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos. "While other sports put their games behind a paywall, DRL is readily available on all formats and tailored to our social-first audience."

Starting with DRL's Race in the Cloud Presented by Google Cloud this Saturday, fans will watch the world's 12 best drone pilots race high-speed drones through iconic sports arenas, DRL SIM virtual maps and a metaverse world to be crowned the DRL Algorand World Champion. The season will feature a live audience esports event in February at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, and a spectacular drone race, Miami 3-0-Fly , at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, on February 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Fans can sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

DRL partners, Algorand, Google Cloud, T-Mobile, the U.S. Air Force, PointsKash, and Draganfly will activate throughout the season. Fans will engage with DRL through their suite of gaming products including the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming metaverse game Project Drone Galaxy.

DRL just dropped new trending apparel in the DRL Store , including replicas of DRL Pilot jerseys that hints DRL's tech data, custom drones and hidden messages through interactive QR codes that lead to surprise digital locations.

