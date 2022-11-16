BUILT BAR LAUNCHES "YOU GOTTA TRY THIS" CAMPAIGN ALONGSIDE FIVE NEW FLAVORS TOUTING UNBELIEVABLE TASTE PACKED WITH PROTEIN

Ahead of 2023 Retail Expansion, Protein Bar's New Ad Campaign Drives Awareness and Consumer Trial of Wide Flavor Portfolio

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative player gaining rapid market share in the protein bar market, BUILT , has unveiled a new campaign to showcase their best-tasting, protein-focused nutritional products. Centered around the mouth-watering flavor profiles across the brand's more than 20 varieties, the "You've Gotta Try This" campaign encourages consumers to reach for BUILT when they need to feel empowered, healthy, and rewarded. The new trial-focused campaign takes the concept of passionate consumer recommendations to another level as it shows the worthiness of "flavoruptors" disrupting otherwise important tasks, such as high-stakes work meetings or while immersed in an intense gym workout, to enthusiastically urge others to taste the protein-packed, delicious protein bar.

"We know how important high-quality protein is to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle and that's why we've specially created BUILT Bars to provide you with the fuel you need and tasting like the treats you want. Our new 'You Gotta Try This' campaign showcases to consumers the BUILT Bar difference from other high-protein snacks: their unbeatable taste!", says CEO and co-founder of BUILT Bar, Nick Greer. "We here at BUILT Bar know that tasting is believing, so go ahead and try one of our delicious flavor options, including our five new flavors that were just released, and experience the BUILT Bar difference for yourself."

The new campaign also goes beyond the OTT and OTV advertisements on streaming platforms and YouTube and extends into brand-owned social content across a variety of platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) being made in partnership with comedic actress Jude Salazar. As the brand's "lead flavoruptor", Jude will encourage trial of the brand's wide variety of flavor offerings by bringing the "You Gotta Try This" messaging to the country as she conducts "Man on The Street" style interviews with unsuspecting consumers in three major cities across the USA (Salt Lake City, LA, and NYC) . In addition to Jude's on-the-street exploits, hundreds of additional on-the-street teams will be filming and sharing the "You Gotta Try This" campaign across the US. Viewers on social media can watch along as Jude and the activation teams disrupt everyday people's routines with the top-tier flavors of BUILT's must-try protein bars!

While it's no secret that protein is a key factor in a healthy diet, many don't realize that these macronutrients are the building blocks of our DNA, this is why BUILT has specially formulated their own BUILT Protein™ to effectively fuel your body wherever and whoever you are. BUILT Bars provide the nutritional value you need while tasting like the sweet treats you desire, bridging the gap between healthy on-the-go snacks and your sweet tooth cravings. With BUILT Bars in hand, being intentional about taking care of yourself and managing your diet has never been easier – or more delicious!

In tandem with the new campaign, BUILT is bringing five additional flavors to try into their already expansive portfolio with two returning fan-favorites, Cookie Dough and Coconut Brownie, and three new seasonal releases, White Chocolate Peppermint Granola, Candy Cane Brownie Bar, and Candy Cane Brownie Puff. All BUILT Bar's offerings provide an exceptional nutritional profile that gives you more of what you do need, and less of what you don't. BUILT Bars are low calorie (generally between 130 and 160), high protein (minimum 15 grams per bar), less fat (between 1.5 and 3 grams), and less sugar, while still providing candy-bar like taste in fan-favorite flavors like Cookies and Cream, Brownie Batter, Churro Puff, and more.

About BUILT

Founded in 2018, BUILT has always been centered around one mission: Build the best tasting protein bar on the planet. From their early start in a small garage in Utah to their nationwide distribution today, BUILT has made this mission into a reality through their delicious-tasting, protein-packed bars that come in a wide variety of flavor options.

From fitness enthusiasts to everyday snack lovers, BUILT has become a favorite on-the-go snack option due to its exceptional nutritional profile, thanks to specially optimized BUILT Protein™, and a vast array of mouthwatering flavors. Taste one today and experience the BUILT Bar difference for yourself!

