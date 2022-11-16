Brazen Named One of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Top Recruitment Platform Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazen Technologies today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Brazen, a leader in recruiting technology, has seen rapid growth of its virtual hiring solution as recruiting teams have shifted to doing a majority of their work virtually and as more of the workforce has shifted to remote and hybrid work.

"We are honored for Brazen to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. It's truly a testament to our incredible team for leading the way in building a platform that has helped our customers keep the pace with their hiring needs as the hiring landscape has rapidly evolved," said Ed Barrientos, CEO of Brazen. "We are so grateful to work with a group of amazing customers who are dedicated to providing an outstanding candidate experience. Working with them to redefine the hiring process so that it puts job seekers at the center of the process, provides a more accessible experience, and helps connect more people with jobs they love is a core part of our mission here at Brazen."

The recognition of organizations that focus on sustainable growth and innovation is vital for the economy at large. "Technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte; Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Brazen Technologies

Brazen is the leading recruiting solution to reach new candidate pools, convert candidates to hires, and accelerate the recruiting process. Brazen offers virtual and hybrid event solutions and customizable microsites to enterprises, membership organizations, associations, workforce development agencies, and universities. Brazen's intuitive and easy-to-navigate virtual event platform allows TA teams to make a human connection with candidates at scale – even before they apply – with engagement tools like virtual hiring events, recruiting chatbots, live webinars, and more.

Brazen operates under the principle that everyone deserves a job they love. Our award-winning platform is used by top companies like Spectrum, UPS, CVS Health, Starbucks, and KPMG.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

