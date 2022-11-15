Techy Partners With Upsie For Easy Device Warranty & Repairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a great day at Techy .

Techy repairs electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. They also set up smart home installations and TV mounting/dismounting. Experimax is a company specializing in Apple product repairs and upgrades, pre-owned sales, and trade-ins for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks. (PRNewsfoto/Techy) (PRNewswire)

Customers are eager to unpackage that new smartphone or laptop that they have purchased. Purchasing a new item can bring someone excitement. Some tech lovers' favorite pastimes are getting a new device and exploring its features. When customers break their phone screens or laptop screens, it can leave them panicking. Not having a warranty after you have broken your device can feel even worse. No warranty on your device means you have to pay all the fees of repairing your appliance or get an entirely new device out of pocket if the damages are unreplenishable.

Techy offers the best repair services when it comes to fixing your device. The repair store franchise is partnering up with Upsie to offer their warranties to their customers in stores.

Upsie is an alternative to standard warranties. When customers buy their devices online or in stores, they can buy Upsie Protection. It covers all brands of smartphones, TVs, and more. After customers purchase Upsie protection, they can activate their coverage by submitting the information needed to make a claim.

If a customer needs to file for a claim, they can fill out a form online and schedule a repair with Techy. The Techy Franchise has over 200 locations in the United States. Its technicians are skilled at repairing devices, from smartwatches to video games and TVs.

Upsie & Techy partnership will help those customers who have become frustrated with warranties that do not benefit them. Some warranty programs have hidden terms that make it challenging for customers to know what their warranty covers. Upsie gives an option that is straightforward and affordable so that customers are not surprised by any terms & conditions or fees.

About Techy

Since 2006 Techy has been serving customers with all their electronic repair and installation needs. Because of its partnership with Walmart, Techy can open new stores inside the major corporate retail store. The fast-growing tech franchise has over 200+ stores in 30 states and nine countries. It is a worldwide company with 24,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Contact: Nicole Cooper, franchise@techycompany.com, 877-752-0956

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Techy