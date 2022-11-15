Slurm-Rescale Connector Brings Fully Managed Serverless Cloud with Secure On Demand Access to Common HPC & AI Applications

Open source connector provides Slurm users a single interface to Rescale fully managed cloud, for full-stack security and support with no infrastructure maintenance required, and policy-based administrative controls; ITAR and FedRAMP available

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale , the leader in high performance computing built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, and RedLine Performance Solutions, announced today the availability of the Slurm Rescale Connector to provide Slurm users seamless access to cloud directly from the Slurm interface covering over 1000 managed full-stack HPC applications and access to all major cloud providers worldwide.

"Slurm Rescale Connector provides an easy button to burst workflows to public clouds such as AWS, Azure, OCI, GCP from any existing on-prem HPC environment" said Don Avart, CTO of RedLine Performance Solutions, "We are excited to partner with Rescale on this hybrid solution to allow customers to take advantage of cloud-scale capacity and architectural choices available in the cloud."

With high performance computing (HPC) workloads increasingly run in the cloud, many organizations are developing hybrid cloud strategies. But replicating data center infrastructure in dynamic cloud environments can be prohibitively complex and expensive.

Hybrid Cloud Directly from Slurm

With the Slurm-Rescale Connector, the entire multi-cloud world fully managed by Rescale is presented as one additional infrastructure scheduled by Slurm. This means Slurm users do not need to change how they use the scheduler to get the benefits of cloud-based specialized computing architectures or work at cloud-scale. Administrators can similarly get full visibility to cloud software and infrastructure spend, define policies on which architecture or geographies can be used, all without ever having to directly maintain any cloud-based infrastructure. From a cost perspective, HPC organizations can define budgets to keep cloud spending under control, and work directly with a single unified control, while providing users multi-cloud infrastructure or a rich software catalog. Rescale fully-managed HPCaaS is available with FedRAMP Moderate and ITAR compliance.

"Slurm Rescale Connector enables HPC users and administrators to continue using the tools they know, while getting access to Rescale's catalog of over 1000 HPC fully managed applications, the ability to run any container, features to publish and manage your own software, and all specialized architectures through our intelligent multi-cloud infrastructure - available directly from their on-prem Slurm environment." said Peter Lyu, VP of Global Solutions & Customer Success at Rescale, "In addition, users can also benefit from Rescale's administrative controls and performance optimization features so they can get the best capabilities from the cloud with trust and confidence in full-stack security and delivery."

This unique approach to hybrid is possible because Rescale is a fully managed solution for HPC cloud operations that brings full stack security, and support. Users can bring their own software and containers and run it anywhere on Rescale's multi-cloud infrastructure based on IT policies. Additionally, Rescale also maintains popular commercial and open source software in its catalog. Lastly, Rescale provides performance intelligence and guidance on how to best configure workloads to help users get the best performance possible - whether it's to minimize cost or minimize job run time.

The Slurm Rescale connector will be released in 2022 Q4 as open source under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation. Details and latest information available at the Slurm Rescale announcement blog .

Rescale will be demonstrating the Slurm Rescale connector at Supercomputing 2022 in Dallas, TX November 13–18, booth 2741.

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale, a cloud platform delivering intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.

