Portable and Versatile HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 Analyzer/Generator Accelerates Interoperability Testing

Teledyne LeCroy's quantumdata M21 supports HDMI aggregate link rates up to 48Gbps including UHD 8K and DisplayPort UHBR lane rates up to 13.5Gbps

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the availability for order of the quantumdata M21 Video Analyzer for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 testing - a portable video analyzer and generator with a built-in screen and battery power.

The latest version of the widely used High-Definition Multimedia Interface specification promoted by the HDMI Forum, HDMI 2.1, significantly increases the bandwidth to 48Gigabits/Second (Gbps), allowing HDMI sources to theoretically transmit resolutions as high as 10K pixels at 120Hz with compression. The HDMI 2.1 specification also adds features like Dynamic High Dynamic Range (HDR), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Media Switching, Auto Low Latency Mode, and enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), bringing new challenges to the functional and interoperability testing of designs that incorporate this technology.

DisplayPort 2.0 technology, managed by VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association), supports up to 16K pixel resolution with HDR at 60Hz and up to 30 bits/pixel, using VESA's Display Stream Compression (DSC) to achieve the high pixel count. DisplayPort 2.0 uses either the traditional DisplayPort connector, to provide backward compatibility with all previous versions of the DisplayPort specification, or USB-C ports supporting "DP Alt Mode", to enable the promise of a single cable delivering video, data and power. The increased complexity of the technology and the need for products to be interoperable, lead design and test engineers to use test solutions like the ones found in quantumdata's comprehensive line of video test products.

"The new quantumdata M21 follows the footsteps of the successful quantumdata 780 family of products," said Neal Kendall, Product Manager for Video Test Solutions at Teledyne LeCroy, "as it provides exceptional value and flexibility for a wide range of HDMI and DisplayPort test requirements. Designed for portability and equipped with a large touch screen display, the M21 offers quick time-to-insight for routine interoperability verification of HDMI and DisplayPort next generation devices. It can be powered from an internal battery or via USB-C external power."

For HDMI 2.1, the quantumdata M21 supports analysis of both Transition Minimized Differential Signaling (TMDS) and Fixed Rate Link (FRL) protocol streams with and without Display Stream Compression up to the full aggregated link rate of 48Gbps, which enables engineers to test ultra-high definition 8K pixel source devices, in addition to monitoring the Display Data Channel (DDC) for the FRL link training and the High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) authentication sequence. The HDMI video and audio generation features support testing of 8K pixel Ultra High Definition (UHD) TVs as well as inputs from distribution gear such as matrix switches. eARC support helps verify both eARC transmitter and eARC receiver functionality of an eARC-capable soundbar or A/V receiver. It comes equipped with both a full-sized DisplayPort connector operating at High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) rates up to 8.1Gbps, or Ultra High Bit Rates (UHBR) at 10Gbps, and a USB-C connector for testing UHBR up to 13.5Gbps lane rates. The M21 supports protocol analysis of DisplayPort 2.0 source devices at HBR3 rates and UHBR, and supports monitoring the Aux Channel for link training and HDCP authentication.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

