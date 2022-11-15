PointsBet Enters Soccer's Biggest Stage as the Home for World Cup Live Betting with Launch of Soccer OddsFactory, Featuring 130+ Live Betting Options Per Match

PointsBet Sportsbook continues to be live betting market leader ahead of the first World Cup since legalized sports betting became mainstream in the US

Integration of Soccer OddsFactory positions PointsBet as the US sportsbook with most available betting markets in the industry

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the home of live betting, today announced the debut of a new and expanded suite of live betting offerings for soccer ahead of the start of the World Cup. As part of its OddsFactory proprietary technology integration, which includes live products for the NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAAM, PointsBet will deliver 130+ live market betting options for Soccer, the most markets for any US sportsbook – positioning itself as the home for live betting during the World Cup and the leader in the industry for soccer live betting for fans of the passion-filled sport.

PointsBet users will have access to an unmatched number of one-minute and five-minute Lightning Bet markets, including Free Kick Awarded, Goal Scored, Goal Kick Awarded, Shots On Target, and much more. Users will also have the ability to build a Same Game Parlay pre-match or live to maximize their live betting experience.

"The 2018 tournament commenced just a few short months after online sports betting was legalized in the US, meaning this year's tournament will be historic in nature with more than 100 million Americans having the ability to place online wagers on the world's biggest sporting event, the World Cup," said Johnny Aitken, CEO at PointsBet USA. "Soccer is ripe with opportunities to tap into live betting, and we are gearing up for an immense surge in soccer betting activity by delivering our Soccer OddsFactory integration ahead of what will no doubt be an incredible tournament. We are investing the necessary resources to make PointsBet the go-to sportsbook for World Cup betting – and we have the technology in place to prove it. Soccer bettors will have more live options with PointsBet than anywhere else."

With these new integrations, PointsBet is addressing the pent-up demand for live betting on soccer and allowing bettors to get closer to the World Cup action with top tier uptime and cash out availability.

"Our continued investment in elevating our in-house sports betting technology and OddsFactory, our proprietary trading feeds solution, has allowed PointsBet to produce up to 8 billion calculations in less than one second when we have a full suite of live games running in parallel," said Mark Hughes, Chief Product Officer at PointsBet USA. "This positions PointsBet to offer bettors with an immense amount of live betting options across all sports, especially for fans who are looking to take part in the World Cup action. PointsBet gives bettors more live betting options on more matches than anywhere else in the US."

In addition to the World Cup, Soccer OddsFactory will be available in the coming months across 18 leagues, including La Liga, MLS, French Ligue 1, and UEFA Champions League.

PointsBet is one of few sports betting apps that allows users to easily switch between Spanish and English language options and is currently operational in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, and Louisiana.

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

