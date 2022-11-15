A more affordable way to park just in time for the holidays

SUFFIELD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, now offers a self-park option for customers at Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Suffield, Connecticut.

Park 'N Fly Announces Self-Parking at Bradley International Airport

With the holiday travel season approaching, Park 'N Fly customers can enjoy stress-free, off-site airport self-parking, at an unbeatable introductory rate of $6 per day when making reservations online. Advance booking allows customers to reserve a space via Park 'N Fly's website or app—and avoid searching for a parking space upon arriving at the Bradley International airport, which can be a challenge during the busy holiday travel season.

Self-parking joins Park 'N Fly's Bradley Airport's long-standing valet parking option, along with unparalleled amenities such as car detailing, quick shuttle service to the terminal on departure and back to the lot upon arrival home, luggage assistance and staff on-site 24 hours a day.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business or avid leisure traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 13 facilities in 12 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel. We give travelers innovative tools that keep them safe and productive and help them make good choices on the road. We partner with travel and procurement leaders to simplify the complexities of business travel, drive savings and satisfaction, and move whole companies toward their goals. In short, we help our clients travel smart and achieve more. We make this happen in 106 countries with a global client retention rate of 97%, the highest in the industry. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com .

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings, and events agency) and Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com .

