Fiberplane Introduces First Real-Time Collaborative Notebooks for DevOps

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberplane , the first real-time collaboration notebook specifically designed for developers and DevOps teams to debug their infrastructure, today announced the public beta of their real-time collaboration tool for site reliability engineers. Fiberplane allows users to integrate data sources from their observability stack to get to the heart of problems quickly and collaboratively.

Enterprise infrastructure over the last decade has become incredibly complex to manage, leaving developers and DevOps teams to mitigate bugs with tools that were slapped together or designed for a different time. Until now, developers have been getting by with dashboards that they set up in advance and require that they know what they're looking for. But as unknown unknowns rise, this approach no longer works. Furthermore, the rise of distributed and remote teams, which has grown substantially due to the pandemic, more aggressive recruitment and retention strategies and the distributed nature of computing, requires collaboration-first tools, which we haven't traditionally seen in the SRE/DevOps space. Modern CI/CD workflow, microservices and distributed teams and systems all require a new explorative form factor for infrastructure debugging, one that works real-time and takes into account the changing nature of teams.

"Yesterday's legacy software wasn't designed with multiplayer capabilities in mind, which explains the acquisition of the likes of Figma by Adobe, said Sarah Nöckel, vice president at Northzone. Fiberplane's product is multiplayer native, and helps users achieve productivity and collaboration, cultivating community in a secure environment, embedded into existing workflows."

Fiberplane's technology is built in Rust and WebAssembly ( Wasm ). To resolve conflicts when multiple people are typing at the same time in a Fiberplane notebook and adding data including graphs or tables, it uses Operational Transformation , the same algorithm used by Google Docs.

Because Fiberplane is vendor agnostic, through its WASM-based plugin system, enterprises can integrate Fiberplane with their stack and query, visualize and explore their stack with real data (using logs, metrics and traces) with ease.

"As a former infrastructure product manager, I've spent many hours in the 'war room' with my team trying to resolve incidents or outages. The challenge? Whenever a new team member enters the war room, they're forced to start from scratch by digging through 100s of slack messages or even worse — entering a zoom with no access to the chat history," Alana Goyal, founder & managing partner at base case capital. "Fiberplane is a collaborative, real-time virtual war room that allows SREs to immediately gain context, jump in, and start solving problems faster. It's a product I would have loved to use with my team and that I'm incredibly excited to back as an investor."

Fiberplane gives users the freedom to query, visualize and control any system in their infrastructure. It allows companies to coordinate their distributed teams by sharing information on its collaborative, multi-user tool. Users can leverage Fiberplane's powerful API and CLI to automate notebook creation based on specific external events, such as monitoring alerts. Instead of individuals working with distributed information, Fiberplane enables organizations to capture best practices, create a system of record, and build actionable documentation as a team.

"Developers can finally easily collaborate with others in real-time and with full visibility of their data," said Micha Hernandez van Leuffen, founder and CEO at Fiberplane. "Whether it's editing a sophisticated notebook simultaneously, tagging others or sharing documentation with other functions, Fiberplane has the 'look and feel of a notebook' that engineers feel comfortable using."

Fiberplane puts a programmable SRE environment at the fingertips of engineers everywhere, redefining collaboration for infrastructure teams. Fiberplane offers collaborative investigation and documentation tools with real data, all hosted within a technical open source notebook format.

